The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) rebounded from their disappointing upset-loss at home to Atlanta last week, coming back to beat the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (8-7) 34-31 on Saturday Night Football. The win marks San Francisco’s 12th of the season, their most since 2013, and also eliminated the Rams from playoff contention.

The 49ers are now set for a week-17 battle in Seattle with the Seahawks. The winner will win the division, and in San Francisco’s case, earn a first-round bye. The loser will likely have to travel to the NFC East Champion in the Wild Card Round.

Nothing Phases Jimmy G

His day wasn’t great, and a lot of it was spent on the ground, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped up when it mattered most. Garoppolo overcame six sacks and eight QB hits, including two sacks on the game-winning drive, to lead the 49ers to their 12th victory of the season.

Despite being backed into his own end zone, facing a third-and-16 in a tie game with under two minutes to play, Garoppolo did not waver. If his pass fell incomplete, the Rams would have had ample time to put together a winning drive. Yet, he stepped up in the pocket and fired to Kendrick Bourne for a huge, drive-extending first down.

Two plays later, he faced another third-and-16 after being sacked. Once again, Garoppolo stood tall, hitting a perplexingly wide-open Emmanuel Sanders for a 46-yard catch to put the 49ers in field-goal range.

The 49ers ran two more plays to kill the clock and San Francisco won its second game in three weeks on a Robbie Gould field goal.

Yes, Garoppolo’s day was not perfect. He was just 16-for-27 on passing, throwing for 248 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. But he did exactly what was needed when it mattered most. The 49ers would not have won the game without him. He wasn’t rewarded with touchdowns, but he earned the best stat a quarterback can: a game-winning drive.

Fred Warner’s Pick-Six Saves the Game

The offense struggled for most of the first half, but a touchdown before the two minute warning brought San Francisco’s deficit to four. A stop to end the half would not only keep the 49ers within striking distance, it would present them with an opportunity to take their first lead, since they received the ball first in the second half.

Similar to the Rams’ previous three scoring drives, Los Angeles began to move the ball with ease into San Francisco territory, getting to the SF 48-yard line with 53 seconds left. After two short completions that wielded first down results, Goff tried another, aiming for a quick strike to running back Malcolm Brown on the sideline, but linebacker Fred Warner read it the whole way. The second-year linebacker jumped the pass and returned it for a touchdown to give the 49ers their first lead of the day.

The late-offensive heroics were what ultimately won the game, but Warner’s interception was what put the 49ers back in the game. The defense was struggling to stop the Rams’ short passes, and needed a confidence booster. The interception was also the team’s first since week 10 against Seattle.

Kwon Alexander’s Possible Return Will Fix the Defense

The 49ers’ defense did enough to win, but they struggled, especially guarding Los Angeles tight end Tyler Higbee. The 49ers have been very hit-or-miss in guarding tight ends since linebacker Kwon Alexander was injured.

In games without Alexander, tight ends Jacob Hollister (Seattle), Mark Andrews (Baltimore) and Jared Cook (New Orleans) all had at least 50 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. On the other hand, Green Bay and Arizona starting tight ends were all but eliminated from the game.

However, this week presented a different beast. Higbee entered the game with at least seven catches and 100 yards over his last three games. The 49ers had yet to face a tight end that heavily involved in the passing game.

The high-volume of Higbee targets took their toll as he had nine catches for 104 yards, mostly on short passes with Dre Greenlaw in coverage. Greenlaw has played very well as Alexander’s replacement. He has definitely exceeded expectations, but if the 49ers want to make a deep run in the playoffs, they’re going to need Alexander’s elite pass-coverage skills to stabilize their zone defense.

Close Game Experience Will Pay Off in January

Over the 49ers’ past seven games, six have been decided in the final minute. Yes, not all of them have gone San Francisco’s way (they lost to Seattle, Baltimore and Atlanta in the final seconds), but the experience in these close games should pay off in the playoffs. There were 11 games in last season’s playoffs, and seven were one-score differences. Three others were within two scores. The 49ers have played 10 games that were one-score differentials in the fourth quarter, and have won seven of those.

All that experience will pay dividends when the playoffs begin. Gould has reestablished himself as a clutch kicker and he wouldn’t have even had that opportunity if it weren’t for Garoppolo and the offense’s success in the two-minute drill. No, they have not been perfect in late-game situations, but knowing they have succeeded numerous times in orchestrating comebacks will pay off in the 49ers’ first playoff game.