Gameday Live Blog Week 13: 49ers vs. Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers (10-1) will take on their toughest challenge in 2019 as they hit the road to face MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (9-2). The Ravens create a multitude of problems for every team they have faced this season. However, the 49ers have managed to make most of their opponents look pedestrian.

They may find that to be difficult in week 13 as no team has been able to crack the code to the Ravens' offense. This game comes down to how much the 49ers' defense limits Jackson and his offense. It'll be quite the challenge for the 49ers, not just because the Ravens are elite, but because this also a road game. The 49ers could start this game slow and groggy since it is 10am PST on their body clocks.

As much of an uphill climb this game will be for the 49ers, they have turned many positions of adversity into success. Could today be another example of it?

We have you covered for today's early game at M&T Bank Stadium with updates and analysis. Join the conversation and give us your thoughts while this game plays out.  

49ers inactives

Ravens inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will open the game with the ball. They like to score and get ahead early as part of their game plan. Early start time and pouring rain for them could create challenges for them.

11:53 - The 49ers strike blood first with a gorgeous throw to Deebo Samuel who absolutely owned Marcus Peters on the route ran. Early start time had no impact on that first drive for the 49ers.

49ers 7 Ravens 0

7:30 - The defense of the 49ers hold strong against the Ravens on offense. A great start so far for the red and gold. Let's see if they can keep it up on their second offensive drive

6:20 - Fumble! Jimmy Garoppolo puts the ball on the ground as he is strip-sacked. Ravens are gifted amazing field position just outside of the redzone.

5:41 - Baltimore makes the 49ers pay for their mistake with a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews. This game wasn't going to be easy for the 49ers. There is little room for error for them and they already used up that room on that fumble. If the 49ers shoot themselves in the foot this game, they have no shot.

49ers 7 Ravens 7

4:13 - Three and out for the 49ers on their third possession. Defense will be forced to come back out quick. A key to this game is by controlling the time of possession for the 49ers. They cannot afford to have more of these drives. 

End of quarter

2nd Quarter

13:29 - 49ers had the Ravens' offense stopped on third down, but a costly roughing the passer penalty gives them new life. Ravens have been driving hard and are poised to score a touchdown on this drive.

11:58 - Touchdown Ravens on a quarterback keeper for Lamar Jackson. Just an outright methodical drive for the offense of the Ravens. The 49ers had them stopped but mistakes helped sustained the Ravens' drive. 

49ers 7 Ravens 14

9:12 - 49ers answer right back with a touchdown of their own. Raheem Mostert to the house on huge run. Jimmy Garoppolo delivered a couple of big time throws. Excellent drive for the 49ers who needed a score on that drive. With how their defense has gone about so far, this could be a shootout. Ravens offense will come back out to retake the lead.

49ers 14 Ravens 14

Game Day

