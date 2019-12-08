Gameday Live Blog Week 14: 49ers vs. Saints

The pressure is on for the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) in week 14 as they hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on the New Orleans Saints (10-2). Playoff seeding implications are getting significantly critical with the last quarter of the season commencing today. The 49ers will look to get back on the winning side so they can return to their first-round bye status.

San Francisco had a fall from grace last week with their loss and Seattle's win. They are currently the No. 5 seed as a Wild Card, which is not enough for this team given the season they have had. A win today will put them back on track for that first-round bye as well as putting the NFC on notice.

We have you covered for today's early game at the SuperDome with updates and analysis. Join the conversation and give us your thoughts while this game plays out.

49ers inactives

Saints inactives

CB Patrick Robinson

DB Saquan Hampton

FB Zach Line

LB A.J. Klein

LB Kiko Alonzo

G/C Will Clapp

G Andrus Peat

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will start the game off on defense as they have chosen to differ after winning the coin toss. Huge tone setting drive here for the defense.

11:34 - The absence of Jaquiski Tartt is immediately felt as Marcell Harris went for a big hit instead of wrapping up. Jared Cook scores a touchdown to put the Saints ahead.

49ers 0 Saints 7

End of quarter

2nd Quarter

End of quarter

3rd Quarter

End of quarter

4th Quarter