Gameday Live Blog Week 17: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The game of the week in the NFL has finally arrived with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks set to take the stage in primetime. This one is for all the marbles. The winner of tonight's high stakes game will be crowned NFC west champions that will allow them to host a playoff game.

Last time these two teams met in week 10 on Monday night football it went down to the wire. The 49ers will look to avenge that loss tonight in a game that carries the weight of the entire season. San Francisco will also attempt to defeat the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field for the first time since 2011. 

We have you covered for tonight's Sunday night matchup at CenturyLink Field. Follow along for live updates and analysis as the game plays out. Join in on the conversation and leave your thoughts about the game.

49ers Inactives

Seahawks Inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will begin the game on defense. They will get their first look at Russell Wilson since week 10 as well as looks against Marshawn Lynch.

13:59 - Great start defensively for the 49ers. Seattle could not net any positive gain outside of the defensive holding call on the first play of the game. 49ers offense will now take a crack.

