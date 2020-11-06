Half-Strength 49ers Embarrassed in Week 9 34-17 Loss to Packers

At least they tried right?

That is essentially all you can say about the San Francisco 49ers' 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

You could also add in a shrug while you're at it because the 49ers didn't have much of a chance in this game.

San Francisco entered their matchup with the Packers at half-strength. Not only were injuries to so many key players already plaguing this team, but a false positive COVID-19 test that Kendrick Bourne received cost him, Trent Williams, and Brandon Aiyuk the game.

Nick Mullens had no chance without a stable offensive line and a string of weapons.

So of course the 49ers were going to lose, especially in blowout fashion. A blowout loss is becoming the new norm for the 49ers this season just as blowing out the opposition was a norm for them in 2019.

Nothing is going right for the 49ers. They are trotting out a backup quarterback, the offensive line is wildly inconsistent, and they have arguably one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL. That is a list of ingredients that screams average football team at best. Fans are screaming for adjustments and changes, but with all of the injuries that have hit this team, there are only so many adjustments the coaches can make.

The 49ers are now 4-5 with their loss to Green Bay as the playoff picture for them grows darker and darker. To be quite frank: the season is over for the 49ers.

There is just too much ground to cover for this team to even be considered as threatening, especially without Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle.

Every game the 49ers lose a few players to injury. Every week they have at least one position group underperforming. And unless they are facing an average-to-below-average team, they have not looked good. Injuries have hurt this team to the point they cannot even operate anywhere near normalcy.

Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh cannot scheme and play call to their likings. Both of these coaches are good enough to step out of their comfort zone with their play calling, which they have definitely proven this season.

But having to make up the loss of their star players and making alterations on-the-go is tough to sustain. The 49ers did it last season, but their depth this season is not what it was compared to 2019. That can be accredited to questionable personnel decisions like trading DeForest Buckner in favor of extending Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward who look completely overpriced.

Aside from offseason personnel moves, it is the in-season personnel moves that have hurt the 49ers this season as well.

This is where Shanahan is at fault other than some of his "cute" play calling. Why is Tarvarius Moore not seeing snaps on defense? Why was Brian Allen named the starter against the Miami Dolphins? Why has Richie James Jr. been underneath Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis when he was rostered? James Jr. just blew up the stat sheet. These are just are a couple of many examples of questionable personnel decisions made by Shanahan.

It is these decisions that group up with his play calling and injuries to the team that have derailed this team. The 49ers are still technically in the hunt, but this was supposed to be a Super Bowl or bust season. Even if they get their injured players back, their luck in 2020 is just not meant to be for them.