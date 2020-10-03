SI.com
How Will the 49ers use Deebo Samuel in his First Game Back From Injury?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will make his 2020 debut for the 49ers on Sunday night when they host the Eagles on primetime. 

Samuel had been nursing a broken foot that he suffered back in June and was placed on the three week injured reserve to start the season. Now that he is returning, the 49ers' offense is going to open up more even with Nick Mullens out there.

As exciting as it is to have Samuel back out there for the 49ers, he will not be playing in his typical role as he did in 2019.

“I don't think they get phased out the offense, but we definitely have to be smart with him," said Kyle Shanahan regarding Samuel's first game back at his presser on Friday. "I wouldn’t say that there's a pitch count, but Deebo was our starting receiver last year. He earned that early in the year and we kept it that way most of the year, definitely to finish. I don't expect him to be like that on Sunday. It is his first time back. We've got to be smart with that."

Shanahan's answer on how the 49ers will implement Samuel back into the offense is not going to appeal to fantasy owners. It probably won't appeal to some fans who are eager to get their dose of Samuel's explosive plays on the field.

"I know he'll be out there, but it won't be as his normal, that's for sure," Shanahan said.

So how will the 49ers use Samuel in his first game back from injury?

Expect Samuel to see his snaps and opportunities strictly a split wide receiver. Do not expect him in the slot nor any jet sweeps or end-arounds will be called upon with him as the designated ball carrier. Quick passes like slants, zigs or shallow crossers is what you can expect Samuel to be called upon on.

The 49ers are right for easing him into the fold and not throwing the kitchen sink at him. There is nothing for him to prove to the team or anyone else for that matter. Everyone knows what he can do and how he impacts the team. Just him being out there is going to open up the field so much more for Mullens and the rest of the wide receivers. It'll also help that George Kittle will be back out there to stress the opposition even more.

But I wouldn't say it is a guarantee that Samuel doesn't see a sizeable workload. I believe that if he is gashing the Eagles' defense and turning those slant plays into breakout ones, then Shanahan would definitely feel compelled to keep feeding him the ball. There is no better opponent to get Samuel's legs under him than against the porous defense in the Eagles. 

Plus the game will be in primetime for the whole nation to see. Showcasing his stuff in his first game back just seems way too enticing for Samuel to go off. 

Either way, the 49ers are just grateful that Samuel is returning to give Mullens another weapon. Or at the very least, a decoy for the Eagles to bite on while he taps into the other weapons at his disposal.

