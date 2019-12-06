Jaquiski Tartt Ruled Out, Dee Ford Back in Against the Saints

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced today at his presses the game status report for Sunday's week 14 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Jaquiski Tartt has been ruled out with his fractured rib injury, which means Marcell Harris will get the nod in his stead.

Harris performed amazingly when Tartt exited in the middle of last weeks game against the Balitmore Ravens. In fact, he was one of the best defensive players in that game. The 49ers should be in good standing with Harris, despite the absence of Tartt who has been a major factor for the success of the defense this season.

The other notable name on the status report was the Dee Ford will be back in. Ford had been recovering a hamstring injury that he suffered in week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. He had been real close to playing last week, but was held out as a precaution. Now Ford is set to return to give a boost to the 49ers' pass rush, which could be in line for a field day on Drew Brees.

These pass rushers have had a tough task of trying to pressure all of the mobile quarterbacks they have faced over the last five week. It'll be a luxury to them knowing Brees is a statue in the pocket.

As for the other game statuses, Julian Taylor will also be inactive on against the Saints with an elbow issue. The questionable players are Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot), Dante Pettis (knee), and Joe Staley (finger). Everyone else is good to go for Sunday. This is easily the cleanest game status report that the 49ers have had since week one.

The return of players like Ford and Matt Breida should give this team a bit of a boost to aid them toward their critical playoff run. With the margin for error slim, the 49ers cannot afford slip up, especially on Sunday with playoff seeding implications.