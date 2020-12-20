Nick Mullens Ends 49ers' Playoff Hopes in 41-33 Week 15 Loss to Cowboys

And just like that, the San Francisco 49ers' playoff hopes gets personally escorted out by Nick Mullens in their 41-33 Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

And just like that, the San Francisco 49ers' playoff hopes gets personally escorted out by Nick Mullens in their 41-33 Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Two interceptions and a fumble lost can be accredited to Mullens, which equated to points every single time for the Cowboys. Simply abysmal.

At this point, the 49ers might as well see what C.J. Beathard can give them. The result of today's game does not matter. San Francisco has to try something different at quarterback. It has been their most plaguing position this season and the common theme has been turnovers. Mullens has at least two turnovers a game with the potential to vastly exceed that minimum.

There is just no point to continue to roll out a ticking time bomb at quarterback. The 49ers are basically cutting the likelihood of winning a game when they roll out Mullens. For whatever reason it is, Kyle Shanahan refuses to play Beathard. I do not know if it is because he thinks he will do much worse or if he is too stubborn with Mullens. Maybe Shanahan secretly wants to tank? There is just no explanation for why Mullens is out there.

The turnovers are just too much to handle, even for a defense as good as the 49ers. 17 of the Cowboys' points came off of turnovers on short fields. Trying to hold ANY offense multiple times like that is draining. It is asking for way too much to limit the damage, especially when the defense is being asked a handful times a game.

How the 49ers have not folded as a team due to how demoralizing the turnovers are is amazing. It just shows how much this team cares. They came back down 14-0 and kept the game close until the very end. The running game was effective with both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. leading the charge. The fact that these two continue to have solid games despite loaded boxes is mightily impressive.

There isn't enough credit to be given to Robert Saleh and his defensive side. They bottled up yet another offense and gave the 49ers a chance to win the game. Going against a strong wide receiving group that the Cowboys have is not easy, especially with Ahkello Witherspoon (he actually played well) out there.

Losing to the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy is an embarrassment.

They have been bottom feeders all season long. This is a game the 49ers should have won because they are much superior to them coaching wise. They were out-scheming the Cowboys all game long. Unfortunately, the 49ers cannot out-scheme two opponents with the Cowboys being one and Mullens as the other.

The 2020 regular season cannot end soon enough for the 49ers. It has just been an all-around nightmare that no one could have made up. All that is left to do for the 49ers is continue to develop their young talent and prepare to make some tough decisions on which of their pending free agents they want to retain.