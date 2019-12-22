Rams-49ers Week 16: Live Updates and Analysis

The stakes are immensely high in tonight's NFC west divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Neither team can afford a loss with playoff implications on the line. For the 49ers, a loss would mean they likely do not win the division. For the Rams, a loss will end all of their playoff hopes. Both of these teams are coming off of bad losses, however the 49ers loss was more or less a cause of the army of injuries they had last week.

Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams will be returning to the lineup, so the 49ers will have a much more solidified defense. The Rams have just been a roller coaster of a team that cannot find the straight line of consistency. They will look to find that consistency tonight against the 49ers. This is essentially for all the marbles for both teams and should be a dramatic one.

We have you covered for today's week 16 primetime game at Levi's Stadium with live updates and analysis. Join the conversation and give us your thoughts while this game plays out.

49ers inactives

Rams inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will start the game kicking off to the Rams, so it will be the defense with the first bid in. Last time the Rams opened up their first drive with a long touchdown drive. Can the 49ers prevent it?

11:08 - Sean McVay is coming for blood early. He dials up a methodical drive against the 49ers defense with bootleg play-actions as the staple. 49ers could not key in on it, thus Brandin Cooks would find the endzone over Ahkello Witherspoon.

Rams 7 49ers 0

10:53 - Richie James Jr. almost takes the kickoff return to the house, but the 49ers will be happy with a redzone spot. They can easily equalize here given the golden opportunity.

8:35 - San Francisco lets the prime opportunity to tie the game slip away and are forced to settle for a field goal. Rams will be poised to separate themselves if they can drive the field once again.

Rams 7 49ers 3