49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Rams-49ers Week 16: Live Updates and Analysis

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The stakes are immensely high in tonight's NFC west divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Neither team can afford a loss with playoff implications on the line. For the 49ers, a loss would mean they likely do not win the division. For the Rams, a loss will end all of their playoff hopes. Both of these teams are coming off of bad losses, however the 49ers loss was more or less a cause of the army of injuries they had last week.

Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams will be returning to the lineup, so the 49ers will have a much more solidified defense. The Rams have just been a roller coaster of a team that cannot find the straight line of consistency. They will look to find that consistency tonight against the 49ers. This is essentially for all the marbles for both teams and should be a dramatic one.

We have you covered for today's week 16 primetime game at Levi's Stadium with live updates and analysis. Join the conversation and give us your thoughts while this game plays out. 

49ers inactives

Rams inactives

1st Quarter

15:00 - 49ers will start the game kicking off to the Rams, so it will be the defense with the first bid in. Last time the Rams opened up their first drive with a long touchdown drive. Can the 49ers prevent it?

11:08 - Sean McVay is coming for blood early. He dials up a methodical drive against the 49ers defense with bootleg play-actions as the staple. 49ers could not key in on it, thus Brandin Cooks would find the endzone over Ahkello Witherspoon.

Rams 7 49ers 0

10:53 - Richie James Jr. almost takes the kickoff return to the house, but the 49ers will be happy with a redzone spot. They can easily equalize here given the golden opportunity.

8:35 - San Francisco lets the prime opportunity to tie the game slip away and are forced to settle for a field goal. Rams will be poised to separate themselves if they can drive the field once again.

Rams 7 49ers 3

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blowout win Would be Significant for 49ers in Week 16

nicholasmcgee

Kyle Shanahan and his team will rightly see triumph as imperative in Week 16 but, for a team likely keen to get their best players some extra rest ahead of the trip to CenturyLink Field, the manner of victory may be just as important.

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers against the Rams

Matt Holder

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week wasn’t kind to the Rams either as they were demolished by the Cowboys, so both teams will be looking for redemption.

49ers vs. Rams: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With only two games left in the season, the race for the NFC west grows tighter as well as the hope for a first-round bye. There is a ton of pressure riding in Saturday’s home matchup with the Rams. However, the 49ers are not the only one feeling the heat in this game.

Are the 49ers Making the Right Decision Allowing Richard Sherman to Play?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was initially believed that Sherman would be out a couple of weeks, but Sherman himself revealed at his presser yesterday that he will be out there on Saturday. Such a quick turnaround could hinder his status for future games.

49ers-Rams: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The pressure is on for the 49ers who will host the Rams for their final showdown of the season. With so much riding on this game, it’ll come down to these three key matchups to decide who will win Saturday’s week 16 battle.

Kwon Alexander has a Chance to Return to the 49ers This Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today at his press conference, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander has a chance to return to the 49ers this season, but that it is "a long shot". A torn pectoral muscle is nothing to play around with and the 49ers...

Dee Ford is the Key to Getting the 49ers’ Pass Rush Back on Track

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Getting Ford back into lineup will open everything up again for the defensive line. With the core four back out there it puts opposing offenses in impossible positions.

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers Slide After Shocking Loss

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Baltimore Ravens maintain their grip as the No. 1 team in the power rankings, while the New Orleans Saints (No. 3) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 4) leap frog the 49ers. When you are favored by double digit points at home and fall to a lowly team..

Five 49ers to Watch Against the Rams

Maverick Pallack

A win on Saturday would not only position the 49ers for a winner-take-all division-crowning game against the Seahawks in Seattle week 17, it would eliminate the division-rival Rams from postseason contention. For that to happen, some players need to play a pivotal role in the matchup on Saturday.

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 29-22 Loss Against the Falcons

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the first time this season the San Francisco 49ers have suffered an ugly loss. 29-22 was the final score of defeat for them as they disappointed in front of their home crowd against the Atlanta Falcons.