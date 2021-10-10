49ers @ Cardinals Week 5 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Glendale, AZ -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

10:20 I'm so eager to watch Trey Lance's debut as the 49ers starting quarterback, because I believe he gives the 49ers a better chance to win than Jimmy Garoppolo, but I don't expect Lance to win this game. I wouldn't expect Garoppolo to win, either. The Cardinals are undefeated, they have an excellent pass rush and the No. 1 offense in the NFL. The 49ers don't have enough quality cornerbacks to cover the Cardinals four excellent wide receivers, nor can the 49ers contain a mobile quarterback such as Kyler Murray. Arizona could score 35 points and win convincingly.

But Lance still could play well. The Cardinals are giving up a whopping 5.4 yards per carry and haven't faced a dual threat quarterback like him yet this season. Plus, there's no scouting report on Lance. The Cardinals' defensive game plan will be full of guesses. The 49ers can surprise them.

As long as Lance shows improvement and plays better than he did last week, he should remain the 49ers starter after the upcoming Bye week. Because he can improve, and Garoppolo can't. Plus, the offense averaged almost a full yard more per play with Lance in the game as opposed to Garoppolo last week. Lance's legs and ability to throw long opens up the field for his teammates.

Look for the 49ers offense to move the ball effectively and score at least 28 points against Arizona. Unfortunately for them, 28 might not be enough.

Final score prediction: 49ers 28, Cardinals 35.