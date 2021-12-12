49ers @ Bengals Week 14 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CINCINNATI -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:45 The 49ers listed Samuel as questionable because of his groin injury, but he will play in this game, according to reports. I ran into Samuel at the team hotel on the way to the game. I stepped into an elevator to leave my floor, and there was Samuel along with assistant general manager Adam Peters. Samuel was wearing a delightful Levi's sweater and a platinum chain. I asked him if the 49ers get free Levi's considering that brand sponsors their stadium. They said no. I said they should. Peters said he'd put that in the suggestion box. Then the doors opened and he and Samuel walked out. I forgot to ask Samuel how healthy his groin is. Seemed like a personal question in the moment.

11:47 Washington is losing 24-0 to Dallas, which is good news for the 49ers. Because if they win and Washington loses, the 49ers will be the sixth seed by the end of the day.

11:51 Baltimore is losing 24-6 to Cleveland, which is good news for the Bengals. Because if they win and Baltimore loses, the Bengals will be in first place in the AFC North by the end of the day. This is a big game for both Cincinnati and San Francisco. Let's see if the 49ers show up unlike last week.

12:01 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Dontae Johnson

Elijah Mitchell

Maurice Hurst

Colton McKivitz

Tyrell Adams

Dre Greenlaw