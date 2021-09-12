49ers @ Lions Live Blog

This 49ers live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the Lions press box.

DETROIT -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 road game against the Detroit Lions. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

8:30 Here are the 49ers inactives:

1. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

2. Cornerback Josh Norman.

3. Running back Trey Sermon.

4. Guard Aaron Banks.

5. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

8:35 The big surprise is Sermon. He missed time during the preseason with an ankle injury, but did not miss any time during practice this week and was not on the 49ers' injury report. No word yet on what his injury is, but it's worth nothing that both he and second-round pick Aaron Banks are inactive.

The other surprise is Norman being inactive, but this probably shouldn't be a surprise, because when a reporter asked him Friday if he's ready to play, Norman said his mind is ready. That meant his body is not ready.

Finally, Kinlaw being inactive is no surprise. He has knee tendinitis and it most likely will affect his entire season, if not his entire career.

8:36 With Moseley and Norman inactive, that means either rookie Deommodore Lenoir or veteran Dontae Johnson will start at cornerback. I would start Lenoir. He has been the 49ers most impressive rookie, and he deserves the opportunity to build on his offseason success. Plus, it would mean something to him to receive a vote of confidence from the coaching staff. Plus, Johnson isn't good and we know that already.

8:45 Here are the Lions inactives:

1. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

2. Running back Jermar Jefferson

3. Defensive end Levi Onwuzurike

4. Guard Tommy Kraemer

5. Wide receiver Tom Kennedy

6. Outside linebacker Julian Okwara