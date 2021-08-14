49ers vs. Chiefs: Preseason Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. I will update this frequently with information and analysis.

3:10 The following 49ers will not play in tonight's game: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Jalen Hurd, Trent Williams, Alex Mack, Kyle Juszczyk, Raheem Mostert and Mohamed Sanu.

3:15 I'm most eager to see how the 49ers use rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Will they throw him out there with the second-team offense against the Chiefs starting defense? If so, does that mean Shanahan wants Lance to struggle and look not ready? Or will the 49ers give Lance a few starters to play with to even the playing field?

WIll Kyle Shanahan let Trey Lance run the ball, roll out of the pocket and throw down the field. Will Shanahan let Lance do the things that dazzled everyone during camp? Or will Shanahan call a modest game that doesn't feature Lance's greatest assets -- his speed and arm strength?

However Shanahan uses Lance, it's imperative that the rookie plays as much as possible. Because he played only one game last season. So for him to have a legitimate chance to start Week 1 or early in the season, he needs as much playing time this season as possible. They should play him into the third quarter. It couldn't hurt.

3:16 I also am eager to watch the strong safety position. Who is the best healthy strong safety on the team -- Tavon Wilson, Talanoa Hufanga or Ha Ha Clinton-Dix? Do any of them seem starting-caliber?