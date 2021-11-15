Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    49ers vs. Rams Week 10 Live Blog

    This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
    SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

    3:30 Here's what's at stake: If the 49ers win, suddenly the rest of the season wouldn't look so bleak. The 49ers would be 4-5 with their next game coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who stink. The Rams might be the best team remaining on the 49ers' schedule, so if they can beat L.A., they can beat any team.

    But if the 49ers lose, their season essentially would be over. They'd be 3-6 with 6 losses in their last 7 games. They probably would have to win 7 of their 8 final games just to sneak into the playoffs and lose in Round 1. Which means after this game, we could see veterans make business decisions on the field, if they haven't started to do so already. They certainly didn't sell out against the Cardinals.

    But I expect the 49ers to win this game. Their season is on the line, and the Rams' season isn't. The 49ers need this game more. And the Rams are reeling. Last week they lost to the Titans, and this week they lost star wide receiver Robert Woods for the year when he tore his ACL during practice. 

    The 49ers should have enough talent and pride left on their roster to make this stand and remind the world who they are. The season should start tonight.

    3:55 Here are the 49ers inactives:

    Dre Kirkpatrick

    JaMycal Hasty

    Colton McKivitz

    Maurice Hurst

    3:56 The 49ers placed Mike McGlinchey and Mohamed Sanu on Injured Reserve.

