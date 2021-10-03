49ers vs. Seahawks Week 4 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks.

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

10:45 George Kittle will play through a calf injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kittle first injured his calf Week 1, which explains why the 49ers weren't getting him the ball much the first two weeks of the season -- they were managing his calf injury.

Week 3, the 49ers needed a big performance for Kittle to beat the Packers, and he delivered, particularly on the 49ers' final drive with a long catch to set up a touchdown. But he reinjured his calf during that long catch, and missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices. So he's far from 100 percent.

Kittle is playing because he's a competitor and a captain and because the 49ers need him. They can't afford to lose a second game in a row with a difficult Arizona Cardinals team waiting next week.

But don't expect the 49ers to make Kittle sprint downfield often. Expect him to block, catch a few passes in the flat and break a few tackles. If they use him too much, he could seriously injure his calf, and the 49ers could lose him for much longer.

10:52 Running back Elijah Mitchell will not play, according to Schefter. Which means the 49ers have the same group of running backs they had last week -- Trey Sermon, Kerryon Johnson, Jacques Patrick and Trenton Cannon. Hopefully, someone other than Sermon will get to carry the ball in this game, unlike last week.