Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers against the Rams

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week wasn’t kind to the Rams either as they were demolished by the Cowboys, so both teams will be looking for redemption.

The contest has significant playoff implications as well. San Francisco must keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks in order to stay in contention for the NFC West title and home-field advantage. While Los Angeles has no shot at the Division, a Wild Card spot is still an option but the team needs to win on Sunday to keep its postseason hopes alive.

This is the best time of year for division rivalries because so much is on the line. Throwing in an old fashion Bay Area and Los Angeles conflict only intensifies the magnitude of the game. If the Red and Gold can accomplish these three keys, they will sweep the season series against the Rams.

Play the Run First

Going back to the Super Bowl, Los Angeles’ offense has struggled when it can’t move the ball on the ground. Bill Belichick laid out the blueprint and Sean McVay has faced a lot of criticism this year for not being able to adapt. The Hoodie’s gameplan has carried over to this season as other teams have figured out the young head coach’s offense.

In wins, the Rams offense averages about 120 rushing yards per game but that number drops to 58.5 in losses. Granted, part of the reason for that is the team is when the team is playing from behind they have to throw the ball, but a dramatic drop off like this goes beyond the game situation. Taking away the run and forcing Jared Goff to beat you isn’t a foreign concept for the 49ers.

During Week six, San Francisco held Goff to 78 yards passing and the team won by double digits. The young quarterback is playing better recently and is capable of beating teams with his arm but defensively, it’s almost a matter of picking your poison between him and Todd Gurley. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh should probably opt for stopping the guy who is a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Get an early lead

This key is somewhat tied to the first one. If the 49ers can build a big lead early, that will force Los Angeles to abandon the run and play into the defense’s gameplan. Good teams play complementary football and the offense will obviously help the defense out by putting up some points on the board.

A big lead will also give San Francisco’s offense a leg up on their division rival’s defense. As a whole, the Rams’ defense is very impressive but the group is built to defend the pass rather than the run. Pro Football focus grades Los Angeles in the top five for both pass rush and coverage, but the team drops to the middle of the pack when it comes to run defense. Meanwhile, the 49ers average the second-most yards per game on the ground and have earned a top-tier PFF rushing grade.

In other words, getting a lead early plays into the Red and Gold’s defensive and offensive strategies.

Get Kittle open

With how porous San Francisco’s receiving core is, it’s no secret that Kittle is the team’s best weapon when it comes to the aerial attack. The tight end leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards and will be heading to Orlando at the end of the year unless the Super Bowl is on the table. Normally, getting the Iowa product open isn’t an issue but this week will be a very tough matchup.

Cory Littleton is having an outstanding season and is one best linebackers in the NFL when it comes to pass coverage. The four-year veteran has allowed 6 yards per target, a passer rating 85.4, and has a PFF coverage grade that ranks in the top 3 for his position. Expecting Kittle to consistently beat Littleton in one-on-one coverage is unrealistic. Play caller Kyle Shanahan must scheme up some ways for his best offensive weapon to get some separation, otherwise, the 49ers’ offense could struggle to move the ball.