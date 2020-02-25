All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Three Positions 49ers Should Key in on at NFL Scouting Combine

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With a very limited salary cap space, the San Francisco 49ers will need to bolster their team through the draft. Dipping their hands in free agency will not be a key factor towards improving this team. It all starts this week at the NFL scouting combine. The Niners were just in Super Bowl LIV just three weeks ago, which considering that fact would seem like they do not have many needs.

Well the 49ers have some concerns around a few positions. They just did a magnificent job overcoming their issues last season. Now the 49ers will need to tie up some of their loose ends to ensure that 2020 will be another season filled with success.

Here are three positions the 49ers should key in on at the NFL scouting combine.

Interior Offensive Line

If it wasn't obvious during the regular season, then surely it became so following Super Bowl LIV. The interior offensive line of the 49ers is a weak spot on the team and the most lacking on offense. It was clearly exposed against the Chiefs when Chris Jones had his way against the group. Jones' impact was a major factor that lead the 49ers to losing the game. This area needs to find stability in a division that involves Aaron Donald and Jarran Reed (assuming he stays). 

The offense of the 49ers utilizes the middle of the field heavily when it goes into their pass attack. Knowing that is significant because the interior offensive line needs to have a clean pass pro rep. That includes not having the defensive tackle attempting to bat the ball down since the pass will go right over their heads. 

Left guard Laken Tomlinson has been an adequate player, but does have some faults from time-to-time. Right guard Mike Person is set to be an unrestricted free agent and will likely not be brought back due to a slew of poor performances. As for the center position, Weston Richburg will be returning from injury, which he was arguably the best offensive lineman on the team. San Francisco will need to deeply scout players at interior offensive line so they can have stability for the near future.

Cornerback

The secondary of the 49ers made major leaps and bounds in 2019. Even though they tremendously benefited from an elite pass rush, they were still a talented group that was sound in coverage. However, there are some concerns that surround the cornerback position. Richard Sherman, who was one of the top cover corners last season, is not getting any younger. The 49ers must start to look at future replacements for when Sherman's skill starts to decline.

Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame is one player to inquire about this week. Replacing Sherman isn't the lone concern for the 49ers. Outside of him and Emmanuel Moseley, the 49ers do not have an answer at outside cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon became a liability towards the end of the season and will no longer be under contract following the 2020 season. He could always have a bounce back year, but it isn't enough to keep the 49ers from keying in on a cornerback. Depth is needed to keep the quality of the position sound and spry. 

Wide Receiver

How many times will it take for the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to finally find peace with the wide receiver position? This offseason will mark the fourth consecutive year that they will need to solidify the position. Last season was the first time the Niners had a sufficient group, but that wasn't until they traded for Emmanuel Sanders - who will likely be in a different uniform next month.

Assuming he leaves, the 49ers will be left with only Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne as their key receivers. That's not going to get the job done to sustain a successful offense next season. This years draft is loaded with receiver talent, which makes it too enticing for the 49ers to select another receiver. With Dante Pettis showing nothing in year two and questions surrounding Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor, the 49ers need to take advantage of the concentration of talent in this years receiver pool.

If they do not trade out of their No. 31 spot in the first round, then there is a decent chance that Clemson's Tee Higgins fall to them. Drafting him would be a great addition to the position to give the 49ers their trio of receivers once again. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
TD26
TD26

Corner and even safety too if Ward walks. I know Moore showed promise, but Tartt could be gone after next year too.

PWillis Is a HOF
PWillis Is a HOF

Really don't think they should go for receiver again. Just too much draft capital has been spent there to keep doing it.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Scouting Combine 49ers First Step to Succeed in 2020

For the San Francisco 49ers, today begins their first step towards reappearing in the Super Bowl. Accomplishing such a feat will require a strong offseason to keep the team trending upwards.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

What Should the 49ers do with Pending Free Agent Emmanuel Sanders?

With the offseason now in full swing, every organization has a lot of decisions to make and one of the most difficult ones for the San Francisco 49ers is what to do with Emmanuel Sanders.

Matt Holder

by

HotBoyz

PFF Names Jimmie Ward as 49ers’ Most Improved Player

When healthy and playing his natural position, Jimmie Ward showed that he can be a versatile safety that can play in the box or play single-high with phenomenal range.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Ranking 49ers' Top Five Games in 2019

The 2019-2020 season was a great one for the 49ers. Yes, it didn’t end with a Super Bowl win, but the season was very exciting and brought Championship-level football back to the Bay Area.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers' Richard Sherman Pushes Back on Newly Proposed CBA

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman who, like many, have taken to social media to voice their push back against the new collective bargaining agreement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

New CBA Playoff Format Could Have Benefited 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The 49ers could have been viewed as the favorite in that matchup since the Chiefs would've played for three consecutive weeks until the bye week prior to the Super Bowl.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Adding Vertical Receiving Threat Will Enhance 49ers' Offense

One of the ways that the Niners can cement the receiver position is bringing in a player who can stretch the field. Adding a vertical receiving threat will enhance the 49ers' offense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

PFF Predicts Emmanuel Sanders Will Leave 49ers for Patriots

The Niners will have to let some of their free agents walk, like wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He could very well be someone the 49ers do not want to commit to with their limited cap space

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Seahawks Adding Greg Olsen Increases Difficulty of Coverage for 49ers' Defense

One of the benefits of the Seahawks adding Greg Olsen is the amount of play-action variations they can operate from out of heavy sets. It is one of the reasons why the 49ers' defense will be tested.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr. Gives Insight on Selflessness in Running Back Room

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was a guest on NFL Total Access and gave insight on how the rest of the backs were able to keep their ego in check for the greater good of the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III