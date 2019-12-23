49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 34-31 Win Against the Rams

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It never fails that the San Francisco 49ers end up as one of the most entertaining games of the week. That proved true once again in week 16 with their 34-31 win against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers ended any and all playoff hopes for the Rams, while keeping their hopes of a NFC west title alive.

Once again, the 49ers went down to the wire to achieve victory. The Rams gave them all they had knowing this was it for them. San Francisco showed great resiliency as they have all season long. However, that wasn't the only thing that we learned about them.

Garoppolo can deliver at any moment

It is astonishing how a quarterback can play awful for the majority of a game and can somehow erase that memory with just a couple of drives. That is what Jimmy Garoppolo did on the final two drives of the game after performing well below-average for most of the night. Of course, his poor performance wasn't solely on him. The pass protection was once again shaky at best.

Garoppolo was sacked a resounding six times in the matchup. Something that he hasn't suffered since 2018 against the Detroit Lions. Still, Garoppolo did not make the most of the opportunities of a clean pocket when he had it in limited fashion. You could see him get happy feet at times in the pocket - just waiting on the pending hit from a defensive lineman. There was no doubt he was paranoid for a while in that game and likely what caused him to throw his first interception.

And yet, Garoppolo still was able to rise to the occasion and carry the team to victory in the final drives of the game. Without his resiliency, the 49ers do not get the win. Garoppolo has shown us time and time again that he can deliver at any moment. But delivering on not one, but two third-and-16 plays in the same drive? It is simply incredible and takes a lot of toughness to execute. 

Pass rush still can't finish

Entering week 16, the 49er pass rush had been a shell of itself from it's inflicting nightmare on the opposition. Three sacks is the what they have racked up in the previous three games compared to the 44 in the first 11 games. Now that this game is officially history, we can now say that their sack totals in the last four game are at three sacks. No, that is not an error. The 49ers did not get to Jared Goff a single time in Saturday nights matchup. 

They did, however, manage to make him feel uncomfortable. That proved evident when Goff got rid of the ball on fourth quarter drive that was flagged for intentional grounding. According to Pro Football Focus, the core three of Armstead, Buckner and Bosa notched 18 total pressures on Goff. So there is adequate pressure on their end, but they still can't bring the quarterback down for an official sack. 

There isn't an issue with them not filling the stat sheet. Generating pressures is still very effective as it showed on the grounding call. However, executing sacks is a negative play for an offense. Loss of down and yards is what made covering wide receivers much easier for the secondary. Countless times the Rams were in manageable situations on second and third down. That will need to change next week against the Seahawks if the 49ers want to be crowned division champs.

Jaquiski Tartt's return is crucial

When Jaquiski Tartt exited the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Marcell Harris filled in and did a phenomenal job in his stead. He earned an elite grade from Pro Football Focus and had a game-changing forced fumble. However, ever since that game Harris has been average. That is due to the fact that he looks lost in coverage.

When he is tasked with playing around the box or close to the line of scrimmage, he does an excellent job. He even looks solid as a blitzer. But whenever he is lined up as a single-high safety he gets picked on. He's just average in coverage and that might be a stretch. Harris' down performance lately is what makes Tartt's return crucial. The showdown for the division is on the 49ers' doorstep with Russell Wilson poised to exploit Harris. 

With Tartt back in the lineup, the 49ers will get their fluid coverage back. Meaning Robert Saleh can go back to playing both Tartt and Jimmie Ward as high safeties or box safeties at his leisure. It was that dual threat of both of these players that made this defense difficult to key in on. Offenses just never knew if they were in coverage or blitzing. And with Harris, offenses could care less if he is in coverage rather they hope he is. Keying in on Tartt's injury updates will be huge for the 49ers this week.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Takeaways From the 49ers' Late 34-31 win Over Rams

Maverick Pallack

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) rebounded from their disappointing upset-loss at home to Atlanta last week, coming back to beat the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (8-7) 34-31 on Saturday Night Football.

WATCH: Richard Sherman Speaks on how the 49ers are Evolving

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Richard Sherman returned in this week's game and performed exceptional as always. He spoke on how the San Francisco 49ers are evolving as the season progresses compared to all of the great teams he has been on.

49ers Exude Toughness in Critical win Against Rams

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers converted two 3rd-and-16 plays on the final drive of the game to put the final nail in the coffin for the Rams' playoff hopes. Such a drive from the 49ers derives from more than just talent.

Blowout win Would be Significant for 49ers in Week 16

nicholasmcgee

Kyle Shanahan and his team will rightly see triumph as imperative in Week 16 but, for a team likely keen to get their best players some extra rest ahead of the trip to CenturyLink Field, the manner of victory may be just as important.

Rams-49ers Week 16: Live Updates and Analysis

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The stakes are immensely high in tonight's NFC west divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Neither team can afford a loss with playoff implications on the line.

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers against the Rams

Matt Holder

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week wasn’t kind to the Rams either as they were demolished by the Cowboys, so both teams will be looking for redemption.

49ers vs. Rams: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With only two games left in the season, the race for the NFC west grows tighter as well as the hope for a first-round bye. There is a ton of pressure riding in Saturday’s home matchup with the Rams. However, the 49ers are not the only one feeling the heat in this game.

Are the 49ers Making the Right Decision Allowing Richard Sherman to Play?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was initially believed that Sherman would be out a couple of weeks, but Sherman himself revealed at his presser yesterday that he will be out there on Saturday. Such a quick turnaround could hinder his status for future games.

49ers-Rams: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The pressure is on for the 49ers who will host the Rams for their final showdown of the season. With so much riding on this game, it’ll come down to these three key matchups to decide who will win Saturday’s week 16 battle.

Dee Ford is the Key to Getting the 49ers’ Pass Rush Back on Track

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Getting Ford back into lineup will open everything up again for the defensive line. With the core four back out there it puts opposing offenses in impossible positions.