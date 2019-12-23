49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

WATCH: Richard Sherman Speaks on how the 49ers are Evolving

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was another dramatic game for the San Francisco 49ers who ousted the Los Angeles Rams from the playoff picture in their 34-31 win at Levi's Stadium. Two 3rd-and-16 situations were converted by the 49ers on the final drive of the game to clinch the game. 

Richard Sherman returned in this week's game and performed exceptional as always. He spoke on how the San Francisco 49ers are evolving as the season progresses compared to all of the great teams he has been on.

“Very unique. I try not to go back to things and compare and contrast. I think I’ll do that at the end of my career, once it’s all said and done, hang the cleats up, but this is a special team. Guys care about each other, guys care about winning, guys go out there and execute. They fight until the last second, that’s what special. It’s not always special. It’s not always how you draw it up, but when you got guys willing to fight tooth and nail, until the last straw, the last play, the last moment, you got a chance. That’s what our offense did, our defense did. We made the plays we needed to make to win the game. Thankful for our defense. I’m thankful for our offense. I’m thankful for our special teams because all three phases made plays today. [49ers WR] Richie James [Jr.] started the game off with a heck of a kick return. On our offense, [49ers QB] Jimmy [Garoppolo] made some great plays. KB [49ers WR Kendrick Bourne] came through in the clutch. During the whole game, [49ers WR] Deebo [Samuel] was making huge plays. Juice [49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk] had a huge play. [49ers RB] Raheem [Mostert], you know, it’s multiple people. It’s not just one guy. [49ers TE George] Kittle of course made huge plays for us. You’re thankful that you got so many guys that you can depend on. On defense, everybody is making plays. [49ers LB] Fred [Warner] makes a huge play, pick-six. The first pick of his career and it’s a pick-six in a big game on Saturday night football. That’s what you appreciate. You appreciate guys understanding the moment, but not panicking. They’re playing great football and they are really stepping up to the challenge. That’s what I honor.”

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Exude Toughness in Critical win Against Rams

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers converted two 3rd-and-16 plays on the final drive of the game to put the final nail in the coffin for the Rams' playoff hopes. Such a drive from the 49ers derives from more than just talent.

Four Takeaways From the 49ers' Late 34-31 win Over Rams

Maverick Pallack

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) rebounded from their disappointing upset-loss at home to Atlanta last week, coming back to beat the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (8-7) 34-31 on Saturday Night Football.

Blowout win Would be Significant for 49ers in Week 16

nicholasmcgee

Kyle Shanahan and his team will rightly see triumph as imperative in Week 16 but, for a team likely keen to get their best players some extra rest ahead of the trip to CenturyLink Field, the manner of victory may be just as important.

Rams-49ers Week 16: Live Updates and Analysis

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The stakes are immensely high in tonight's NFC west divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Neither team can afford a loss with playoff implications on the line.

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers against the Rams

Matt Holder

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week wasn’t kind to the Rams either as they were demolished by the Cowboys, so both teams will be looking for redemption.

49ers vs. Rams: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With only two games left in the season, the race for the NFC west grows tighter as well as the hope for a first-round bye. There is a ton of pressure riding in Saturday’s home matchup with the Rams. However, the 49ers are not the only one feeling the heat in this game.

Are the 49ers Making the Right Decision Allowing Richard Sherman to Play?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was initially believed that Sherman would be out a couple of weeks, but Sherman himself revealed at his presser yesterday that he will be out there on Saturday. Such a quick turnaround could hinder his status for future games.

49ers-Rams: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The pressure is on for the 49ers who will host the Rams for their final showdown of the season. With so much riding on this game, it’ll come down to these three key matchups to decide who will win Saturday’s week 16 battle.

Dee Ford is the Key to Getting the 49ers’ Pass Rush Back on Track

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Getting Ford back into lineup will open everything up again for the defensive line. With the core four back out there it puts opposing offenses in impossible positions.

Kwon Alexander has a Chance to Return to the 49ers This Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today at his press conference, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander has a chance to return to the 49ers this season, but that it is "a long shot". A torn pectoral muscle is nothing to play around with and the 49ers...