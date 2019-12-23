WATCH: Richard Sherman Speaks on how the 49ers are Evolving

It was another dramatic game for the San Francisco 49ers who ousted the Los Angeles Rams from the playoff picture in their 34-31 win at Levi's Stadium. Two 3rd-and-16 situations were converted by the 49ers on the final drive of the game to clinch the game.

Richard Sherman returned in this week's game and performed exceptional as always. He spoke on how the San Francisco 49ers are evolving as the season progresses compared to all of the great teams he has been on.

“Very unique. I try not to go back to things and compare and contrast. I think I’ll do that at the end of my career, once it’s all said and done, hang the cleats up, but this is a special team. Guys care about each other, guys care about winning, guys go out there and execute. They fight until the last second, that’s what special. It’s not always special. It’s not always how you draw it up, but when you got guys willing to fight tooth and nail, until the last straw, the last play, the last moment, you got a chance. That’s what our offense did, our defense did. We made the plays we needed to make to win the game. Thankful for our defense. I’m thankful for our offense. I’m thankful for our special teams because all three phases made plays today. [49ers WR] Richie James [Jr.] started the game off with a heck of a kick return. On our offense, [49ers QB] Jimmy [Garoppolo] made some great plays. KB [49ers WR Kendrick Bourne] came through in the clutch. During the whole game, [49ers WR] Deebo [Samuel] was making huge plays. Juice [49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk] had a huge play. [49ers RB] Raheem [Mostert], you know, it’s multiple people. It’s not just one guy. [49ers TE George] Kittle of course made huge plays for us. You’re thankful that you got so many guys that you can depend on. On defense, everybody is making plays. [49ers LB] Fred [Warner] makes a huge play, pick-six. The first pick of his career and it’s a pick-six in a big game on Saturday night football. That’s what you appreciate. You appreciate guys understanding the moment, but not panicking. They’re playing great football and they are really stepping up to the challenge. That’s what I honor.”