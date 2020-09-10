13 Reasons the 49ers are Better than the Cardinals and should Beat them

Here are 13 reasons the 49ers are better than the Arizona Cardinals and should beat them on Sunday.

1. The 49ers have the better head coach. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is a creative offensive coordinator but hasn't shown the ability to win, which is kind of important. Kyle Shanahan seems to know how to win after losing lots of games his first two seasons in San Francisco. Kingsbury's career win-loss record dating back to college is just 40-50-1.

2. The 49ers have the better defensive coordinator. Robert Saleh is fantastic. Vance Joseph is not.

3. The 49ers' superior coaching staff has had all offseason to prepare for this game.

4. The 49ers are at home.

5. The 49ers have a better offensive line than the Cardinals.

6. The 49ers have a better defensive line than the Cardinals.

7. The 49ers have better linebackers than the Cardinals.

8. The 49ers have better running backs than the Cardinals.

9. The 49ers have better tight ends than the Cardinals.

10. The 49ers have more experience and pedigree. They went to the Super Bowl last season -- they know they're good. The Cardinals won five games. They have no idea if they're good or what they are yet.

11. The Cardinals' big offseason acquisition -- All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins --missed part of training camp and hasn't had the benefit of a preseason to get acclimated to a new offense.

12. The Cardinals coaching staff may not know how best to use Hopkins yet.

13. The 49ers can cover Hopkins with Richard Sherman.

