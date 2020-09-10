SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

13 Reasons the 49ers are Better than the Cardinals and should Beat them

Grant Cohn

Here are 13 reasons the 49ers are better than the Arizona Cardinals and should beat them on Sunday.

1. The 49ers have the better head coach. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is a creative offensive coordinator but hasn't shown the ability to win, which is kind of important. Kyle Shanahan seems to know how to win after losing lots of games his first two seasons in San Francisco. Kingsbury's career win-loss record dating back to college is just 40-50-1.

2. The 49ers have the better defensive coordinator. Robert Saleh is fantastic. Vance Joseph is not.

3. The 49ers' superior coaching staff has had all offseason to prepare for this game.

4. The 49ers are at home.

5. The 49ers have a better offensive line than the Cardinals.

6. The 49ers have a better defensive line than the Cardinals.

7. The 49ers have better linebackers than the Cardinals.

8. The 49ers have better running backs than the Cardinals.

9. The 49ers have better tight ends than the Cardinals.

10. The 49ers have more experience and pedigree. They went to the Super Bowl last season -- they know they're good. The Cardinals won five games. They have no idea if they're good or what they are yet.

11. The Cardinals' big offseason acquisition -- All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins --missed part of training camp and hasn't had the benefit of a preseason to get acclimated to a new offense.

12. The Cardinals coaching staff may not know how best to use Hopkins yet.

13. The 49ers can cover Hopkins with Richard Sherman.

For more on this topic and the 49ers in general, listen to the Cohn Zohn podcast here.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BRush49
BRush49

I honestly believe that the game will be a tougher battle than this article is predicting. There were very few changes to any of these "facts" last year, except of course that the Cardinals didn't have D.Hop or a few of their upgraded defensive weapons, and both of their matchups were very tight. It's tough to take talking points seriously when they state opinion so blatantly with almost no supporting evidence. Either way, I'm looking forward to it.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The First Play 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan will Call against the Cardinals

The Cohn Zohn debates which play 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will call first against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

by

Loyl49er

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Sounds Less than Confident Heading into Week 1 vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds less than confident heading into Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

The 49ers Depth Chart at Running Back

Where Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon will fall on the San Francisco 49ers depth chart.

Grant Cohn

by

MrTeebs

49ers Announce Depth Chart and List Javon Kinlaw as a Backup

The San Francisco 49ers released their depth chart for Week 1 and list rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw as a backup.

Grant Cohn

by

Coffee's for Closers

5 Players to Watch in 49ers' Week 1 Matchup With Arizona

Here are the top five players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals Week 1.

Maverick Pallack

by

Pablo9

Brandon Aiyuk Returns to 49ers Practice on Thursday, Deebo Samuel does not

Rookie wide receiver Bradon Aiyuk returned to 49ers practice on Thursday but Deebo Samuel did not.

Grant Cohn

NFC West Week 1 Preview

Here's what to know about each game in the NFC West during Week 1

Nick_Newman

Why the 49ers Suffered so many Soft-Tissue Injuries in Training Camp

John Lynch explains why the San Francisco 49ers suffered so many soft-tissue injuries during training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Quickened

49ers will not be Victims of the Dreaded Super Bowl Hangover

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers won't fall victim to the Super Bowl Hangover.

Leo Luna

Why Kyler Murray's Mobility Will not be an Issue for 49ers

Here's why Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's mobility won't be an issue for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III