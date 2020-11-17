3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 27-13 Loss at New Orleans

The San Francisco 49ers (4-6) fell 27-13 to the first-place New Orleans Saints (7-2) in a game filled with stellar defense, missed opportunities and costly mistakes.

It takes a complete effort for 10-point underdogs to win. It became evident around halftime that would not be in the cards.

Here are three thoughts from the loss:

Don’t shoot yourself in the foot

You wouldn’t know it from the final score, but San Francisco’s defense played its best game of the season.

Despite the 27 points, the defense did its job and put the 49ers in position to win. The offense and special teams returned the favor with bad mistakes that forced the defense to make impossibly hard back-to-back stops.

San Francisco committed four turnovers, two on punt returns, that quickly forced a celebrating defense back onto the field.

The 2019 49ers overcame five turnovers against the Steelers. Due to injuries and ineffectiveness from key positions, this team is not able to do that.

Although Nick Mullens’ two interceptions were bad, they pale in comparison to the inept special teams.

The horrors started with poor coverage on Deonte Harris’ second quarter 75-yard kick return which, thanks to the defense, only led to a three-and-out field goal.

Later in the quarter with a 10-3 lead, the defense stopped New Orleans on four plays to force a punt.

Trent Taylor called for a fair-catch, but didn’t actually go catch the ball, allowing it to fall and hit Ken Webster.

The Saints recovered and, aided by the questionable penalty that negated Kentavius Street’s first sack, scored in five plays to tie the game at 10.

Down 10 with nine minutes and nine seconds left in the game, the 49ers still had a small chance to come back. The defense came through with a three-and-out.

But then Richie James Jr. muffed the punt.

Three plays later, New Orleans put the game on ice.

The first round picks showed out

For the first time, the 49ers received quality production from both their 2020 first round picks.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown) was impressive per usual, but defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw had his breakout at the perfect time.

Just a few days after The Athletic sent the entire 49ers fan base into their feelings with a DeForest Buckner article, Kinlaw had the best game of his career.

Kinlaw entered the game a barren statsheet. He had zero sacks and TFLs with just one QB hit against the Giants to his name.

Against a very talented New Orleans offensive line, Kinlaw registered 1.5 sacks and two QB hits.

His best play wasn’t even a TFL however. Early in the second half, with the 49ers still down one score, Kinlaw forced a punt when he blew up Taysom Hill’s third-and-2 run.

Later in the third quarter, Kinlaw was able to fight through, and bend around a hold by left guard Nick Easton to bring down Hill for his first career sack.

With no preseason to get his feet wet, maybe Kinlaw just needed 10 games to fully integrate himself into the defense. Or maybe the pro-Buckner tweets lit a fire.

Finally. The bye week

Before moving on to Week 12, let’s revisit that one-handed Jordan Reed catch.

Was that the best catch that wasn’t a first down/touchdown/interception you have ever seen?

That catch was just one of five Reed made in his 56-yard performance.

Now back to the much-needed bye week and how it helps the rest of the season.

There’s a possibility that Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert will be back for the 49ers’ next game in Los Angeles.

The return of Mostert and Samuel would reinvent the dead rush-attack.

Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty don’t hold a candle to Mostert’s burst.

Samuel’s YAC-ability returns the missing creativity that makes Kyle Shanahan such a good play-caller.

The Rams couldn’t stop the 49ers’ run game, or move the ball in their previous matchup.

Then the 49ers play Buffalo, who has surrendered 150-plus rushing yards four times, Washington and Dallas, who are just not good, and finally Arizona and Seattle, who have been very hot-and-cold.

The only game that looks like a definite loss is Arizona but, with the way the NFL’s been so up-and-down, that could change by Week 16.

A healthy-ish offense of Mostert, Samuel, Aiyuk, James and Reed would mask some of the inefficiencies at quarterback and on the offensive line.

But another injury to one of the playmakers would all but end the playoff push where it stands.

San Francisco can still sneak into the playoffs with four or five more wins behind its over-performing defense and their explosive rush-attack.

Regardless of how the season plays out, at least the offense again has things to be excited about.

