3 Thoughts from the 49ers' 34-17 Loss to Green Bay

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) dropped back below .500 with a 34-17 loss to Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

There was a lot to be angry about for 49er fans. There’s even an argument that the game shouldn’t have been played at all.

But it was. And San Francisco lost.

Here are three (positive-ish) thoughts from the defeat:

Throw this game out. Look to Week 10

How do you really even judge this game? San Francisco was down its starting quarterback, three running backs, three wide receivers, three defensive ends, two centers, and a tight end, left tackle, cornerback and defensive tackle.

In the game, the 49ers also lost slot corner K’Waun Williams and safety Jaquiski Tartt, both for the second time this season.

Not sure why people are complaining. They still had River Cracraft and Austin Walter.

When was the last time you saw that many active players with numbers in the 40s?

And when was the last 49ers wide receiver with the number 86? The answer would be Odessa Turner in 1993.

You can often judge a team’s health by simply looking at the jersey numbers of skilled players. Desirable numbers are used by desirable players.

Although the sky is falling, there are some reinforcements on the horizon.

Left tackle Trent Williams and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) all could be back next week. Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) is also eligible to return.

Once Bourne’s positive/false-positive issue gets resolved, he would join Williams, Aiyuk and Samuel in the weapon-hungry offense.

Just having Williams would’ve changed this game drastically. His replacement, Justin Skule, was absolutely lost.

The 49ers were down 7-3 with just under 12 minutes in the second quarter when Preston Smith swam past Skule to cause a horrible Nick Mullens interception. The drive-killing turnover would send Green Bay on a 27-point run.

Late in the third quarter, Za’Darius Smith used the same exact move on Skule, and caused a strip-sack.

By just having three NFL-caliber wide receivers, a running back with rested legs and a capable left tackle, the 49ers should be better equipped to play New Orleans Week 10.

Why is Richie James just a returner?

San Francisco wide receiver Richie James Jr. had zero touches entering Thursday. In 32 career games, he had 15 catches on 24 targets for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Somehow, even with the lack of success, and heading into the game questionable with an ankle injury, James was the No. 1 receiver.

He made good on his first legitimate shot in the NFL. He caught nine passes on 13 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Yes, the Packers were up big and without Jaire Alexander (concussion). Yet the 49ers should still take this breakout game as a sign that James should be more involved with the offense.

Samuel and Aiyuk are both insanely good YAC-receivers that can turn a shovel or screen into a big gain. But James adds a different element.

He might not be the tallest, fastest or most physical receiver on the 49ers’ roster, but he does get open and makes plays. They don’t have a lot of players that can do that.

With no injuries, Kyle Shanahan has a dynamic offense. Even at half-strength, the 49ers are still threatening.

By getting their covid-receivers back, and James more involved, the 49ers would have the most explosive offense they’ve had in a while.

Where does the team stand?

The 49ers are in a bit of no man’s land. “Tanking” to get one of the top quarterbacks in the draft is a trendy topic, but that ship sailed the minute the 49ers reached four wins.

At 4-5, the 49ers have no clear shot at getting a top-10 pick. They currently project in the middle of Round 1.

The Jets (0-8), Vikings (2-5), Jaguars (1-6), Texans (1-6), Falcons (2-6), Chargers (2-5), Bengals (2-5-1), Patriots (2-5), Panthers (3-5) and three NFC East teams have uphill battles leaping San Francisco in the standings.

The 49ers have a much better shot at sneaking into the playoffs.

Before anyone angrily presses caps lock, check out the NFC standings. The Bears (5-3), Saints (5-2) and Rams (5-3) currently lead for the final two wild card spots.

The Bears have a solid defense, but their quarterback situation is arguably worse than the Jimmy-G-less 49ers.

The Saints have an aging legend with a recurring shoulder problem at quarterback. They also have a severely underperforming defense. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the (hopefully) run-heavy 49ers beat them next week.

San Francisco dominated the Rams Week 6. Los Angeles was no match for Shanahan’s motions, screens and run game. Robert Saleh, Fred Warner and Jason Verrett dismantled Jared Goff.

The 49ers control their own destiny. If they get back to what got them to the Super Bowl last year, and what won them four games this season, they could easily win five more times and sneak into the postseason.

They could also lose out and get the 11th pick. It depends on injuries and the uber-talented, yet extremely stubborn Shanahan.

It ultimately comes down to play-calling, and I’m not Grant Cohn. I have no say in the plays called.

