3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 43-17 Loss to Miami

There are no quick fixes when you lose by 26 at home to an eight-point underdog.

If you’re confused how a Super Bowl contender can lose 43-17 to a 1-3 team, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

The 49ers' “Super Bowl window” might be closed, but it’s not locked. It can still open if they get back to the basics.

But every time a blocker allows a defender a free run for the sack, the trio of quarterbacks miss a receiver by five yards, or a defensive back gets cooked on the outside, the deadbolt slides down further.

Anyway, here are three thoughts from the 49ers 43-17 drubbing by Miami:

What was the defense doing?

There’s no sense in picking on Brian Allen. The Dolphins did that enough Sunday.

The blame for Miami’s dominance should be directed at the 49ers’ front office and coaching staff.

The Dolphins started their rebuild by investing in their defensive backfield. Their two-highest paid players are cornerbacks. They also spent a first-round pick on a corner.

The 49ers, on the other hand, started two guys who are/were on their practice squad (Allen and slot corner Jamar Taylor).

The stark differences in team-philosophy showed.

Miami’s defense shutdown the 49ers’ full arsenal of weapons while its offense focused on attacking anyone with a number in the 40s.

It’s 100-percent true to say Allen was only starting because of injuries. But why did the 49ers let it get to that?

The 49ers were down four of their top five corners and their starting slot.

But due to the organization’s refusal to invest in corners, they were dependent on the health status of backups Ahkello Witherspoon and Dontae Johnson.

Mackensie Alexander (one-year, $4 million), Xavier Rhodes (one-year, $3 million), Ronald Darby (one-year, $3 million) and Darqueze Dennard (one-year, $1 million) all signed with new teams this offseason, and grade out better on PFF than Witherspoon (53.9), Johnson (62.6) and Taylor (43.5).

What was the offense doing?

By his own admission, head coach Kyle Shanahan thought the 49ers became “way too one-dimensional in some of the pass-game.”

Shanahan didn’t just get one-dimensional. He got too cute. Like the 2019 wins over Arizona, New Orleans and the Rams, he wanted this to be a Jimmy Garoppolo game.

It sure was a Jimmy game, but for all the wrong reasons. Garoppolo showed no signs of mobility and had two backbreaking overthrow interceptions (right before the half) in his “return” from injury.

Despite an unfavorable matchup and the early signs that it would not work, the 49ers seemingly entered the game fixated on throwing the ball with an injured quarterback against a defense that spends $30.9 million on its starting cornerbacks.

After an abysmal first half, Shanahan pulled Garoppolo in favor of C.J. Beathard. He told Fox Sports’ Lindsey Czarniak it was to “protect” Garoppolo.

It’s great that Shanahan wanted to protect his big-money QB, but why did he wait a whole half to do it? Why were they so pass-happy?

It’s one thing to be pass-dependent when you’re down 20-plus in the second half, but they could’ve avoided the first-half “embarrassment” (Shanahan’s word) by running the ball. You know, that thing that got their offense to the Super Bowl last season.

This game had 40 rushes written all over it, especially with Raheem Mostert (knee) healthy.

He had eight carries for 75 yards in the first half and only one rush under five yards.

But after the rush-attack single-handedly powered them back into the game with three plays for 49 yards (42 from Mostert and a Kyle Juszczyk touchdown), the 49ers became one-dimensional.

Mostert had just one more rush in the first half. Down 21-7 with 7 minutes and 20 seconds left in the second quarter, Mostert kicked off the drive with an 11 yard rush. It would be his last touch of the half.

Jeff Wilson Jr. spelled him and provided a great block on a 20-yard play-action pass to Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers looked out of their funk and were destined to make it a one-score game.

But a strip-sack quickly ended that drive. Then interceptions ended the next two.

Suddenly, the bounce-back game became a preseason one, as Beathard took over for the second half.

Mostert’s lack of usage was perplexing. Jerick McKinnon’s was nonexistent. He had just one carry, a fourth-and-1 shotgun run that he did not convert, and totaled five all-purpose yards.

2020 49ers or 2019 Rams?

The Super Bowl hangover is real. The most recent example was only a year ago.

The Los Angeles Rams were destined for years of success with a young/genius head coach, a run-first offense and a dominant star-powered defense.

But after starting 2019 at 3-0, a lackluster Florida team put them in shambles (Tampa Bay won 55-40 Week 4).

Their quarterback and offensive line took major steps back. Teams dared them to throw by taking away the run. The defense lost a couple key pieces and was very hot and cold.

Doesn’t that all sound familiar?

After three-straight losses, the 3-3 Rams went all in and traded multiple first-round picks for elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Given the 49ers’ cap-restraints, a trade for a Ramsey-type impact player is not in the cards. But with a few more healthy bodies and a cheaper rental to fill a need (offensive line, field-stretching wide receiver, defensive line depth) a Wild Card is slightly possible.

Despite the nightmare start, the playoffs are still in reach. An 8-8 or 9-7 record might be enough, especially with an extra playoff spot and a very top-heavy NFC.

At this point, making the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment for the 49ers and would be a major turnaround for a talented roster that seems to be lacking in confidence.

