49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Are Finally Getting Healthy for Crucial Playoff Push

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The entirety of the 2019 regular season has been plagued with a plethora of injuries for the San Francisco 49ers. Almost every game the 49ers have had a key player suffer an injury whether it was minor or severe. However, the 49ers are finally getting healthy for their crucial playoff push.

Today's practice for the red and gold had only three players sit out. Those players were Dante Pettis (knee), Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and Julian Taylor (elbow). Everyone else who has been listed with injuries the last few weeks (Dee Ford, Matt Breida, Joe Staley) was good to go for practice. It is a fantastic sign that the 49ers are nearly at full capacity with the return of their injured key players. 

Even Richard Sherman was a participant after suffering a sprained knee in the loss to Baltimore. Sherman was noted as walking fine, which Kyle Shanahan said they did "some Mr. Miyagi stuff on him." When asked about the optimism regarding the health of these players, Kyle Shanahan answered: “Yeah, we’ve got a number of guys back. They look good out there today, they are still working through it. It’s been a while for some of them, but hopefully we can keep that going week by week here towards the end.”

Being that it is the final four-game stretch of the season, the 49ers will need to buckle down for the tough campaign ahead. The margin for error is extremely slim with playoff seeding on the line. 

They cannot afford any slip up with the Seattle Seahawks now in the lead for the division and a first-round bye in the playoffs. That is why it is crucial that the 49ers have all hands on deck for the playoff push that starts this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at the SuperDome. This matchup is undoubtedly a must win game for the 49ers. A loss to the Saints will put the 49ers in a hole that will see them out of any chance for a first-round bye.

San Francisco is currently sitting as the No. 5 seed in the Wild Card position. While being in the playoffs is an accomplishment, a Wild Card spot given the season the 49ers have had would been a massive underachievement. It is absolutely pivotal that they make it as a top two seed for a bye week. Not only would the week off allow their players a chance to fully heal, but having to travel for three straight games will put a heavy strain on this team. A strain that would be insanely difficult to overcome with hopes of a Super Bowl appearance.

Entering week 14, the 49ers still have full control of their destiny. If they can win out, then they will be assured of a first-round bye with at least a No. 2 seed berth. A loss to the Ravens may have hindered this team's journey, but the reality is that a loss to an AFC team isn't severe. That is why the margin for error the rest of the way is slim. The 49ers need to play their best ball, especially so they can avoid a high stakes game in week 17 for the NFC west against the Seahawks. 

Every game from here on out will carry immense pressure on the San Francisco 49ers. With the return of their key injured players, they are in a significantly stronger position to make their dream of a first-round bye a reality.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daniel Brunskill Continues to Impress in First Year With 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 2

When the San Francisco 49ers lost both Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey for the entire middle portion of the season, their offense was expected to take a massive step back. Losing a starting offensive tackle in the NFL tends to put most teams in a bind

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers and Fallers From Week 13

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 2

Heading into Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the pouring rain was the steepest uphill climb the 49ers have faced all season. Unfortunately for the Niners, the climb proved too much for them as they

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Ravens Knock Off 49ers From No. 1

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

For the last four weeks, the San Francisco 49ers had the top spot in the NFL power rankings locked up. They were even able to maintain their position after a week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Raheem Mostert a Finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

NFC West Week 14 Check In: Seahawks Kick 49ers Off Top Spot

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

The 49ers are in unfamiliar waters as they had been sitting comfortably atop the NFC. Their loss to the Ravens on Sunday not only knocked them off of the top spot in the playoff standings,

Margin for Error in Final Four Games is Slim for 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

When the players and coaches of the San Francisco 49ers woke up Monday morning their team was sitting as the No. 2 seed in the playoff standings. When they went to sleep Monday night they

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 20-17 Loss Against the Ravens

nicholasmcgee
2 1

The San Francisco 49ers suffered only their second loss of the NFL season as they were defeated 20-17 by the Baltimore Ravens in a Game of the Year candidate that fully justified its hype.

Four 49ers Lead the NFC in Pro Bowl Voting at Their Positions

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

With the dominant season that the San Francisco 49ers have had in 2019, it is only natural that they have multiple players being voted into the Pro Bowl. In fact, four 49ers currently lead the NFC in Pro Bowl voting at their positions.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers have waived K Chase McLaughlin and have signed WR Chris Thompson back to the practice squad.…

1

Mike McGlinchey Shined Bright in Gloomy Loss to Ravens

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2

Losing to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday is nothing to be ashamed of for the San Franciso 49ers. The Ravens were riding a seven game winning streak heading into week 13 against the 49ers.