49ers are Setting Themselves up to be Upset by the Jets
Two more weeks. Only two more weeks are left until the San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Jets in Week 1. The long-awaited 2024 regular season is closing in fast.
What isn't closing in fast are the new contracts for Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. Each player has been a non-participant in training camp. Williams is looking for a pay raise or restructuring of his current deal. Aiyuk is looking for a lucrative extension.
It is alarming that none of these players have an agreement with the 49ers. One of them should've been a done deal by now. Instead, the 49ers find themselves trying to work those deals out along with preparing for the Jets. Even if the 49ers can lock in agreements with both players later this week, it'll still be a concern.
Both Aiyuk and Williams will be behind. There is also the factor of them being sluggish after missing so much time. At this rate, the 49ers are setting themselves up to be upset by the Jets. Two of their key players will likely be in a less-than-optimal playing shape. Not to mention all of the injuries that half of the team has sustained.
The 49ers will be going into their game against the Jets will zero spark. It feels as if they will come out flat and look out of sorts. That is what happens when a team doesn't practice at full strength. The game ends up becoming their actual practice.
Playing in primetime against the Jets also adds a lot of pressure on the 49ers. Everyone will be watching them. They have to look sweet and win convincingly, but it's looking more like they'll struggle to win or even be upset. If they do lose, then it won't be shocking given their extremely odd training camp.