Skip to main content

Armstead to Miss Time With Knee Sprain; Kinlaw, McGlinchey Return Imminent

The 49ers will be without Arik Armstead for a few weeks, but will start to see Javon Kinlaw and Mike McGlinchey incorporated.

The 49ers have suffered their first bite from the injury bug already. 

Kyle Shanahan revealed at the opening of his Friday press conference that Arik Armstead is set to miss time with a knee sprain, specifically a few weeks. Armstead apparently hurt his knee at the beginning of practice on Wednesday. Initially, it was thought to be "just a bruise" until the MRI revealed it was an MCL sprain.

"Arik, he has a little knee sprain." said Kyle Shanahan at his Friday press conference. "It'll probably be a few weeks. It's nothing we're concerned about, but it'll take up some time away."

The good news is that it is nothing serious. A sprain is not too much for Armstead to overcome. Another bonus to look at is of all the players to miss time, Armstead is one who can handle it. He doesn't really need the practice time to gel with his teammates. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The only real drawback here is with his conditioning and refinement of technique, but ultimately his conditioning. It shouldn't take him that long to get back into the thick of things when he returns mid-August. And at least he has time to build himself up as the season opener will still be some weeks away to give him ample time to ramp up.

Speaking of ramping up, Javon Kinlaw and Mike McGlinchey will see their first training camp action with the team on Saturday. Kinlaw has been rehabbing his knee, while McGlinchey has been rehabbing from a torn quad. This will be their first action on the field with their teammates for nearly year. 

Starting Kinlaw and McGlinchey on Saturday makes sense for the 49ers. Sunday is their off day, so it is a slow integration for them, Plus, they can see how the two emerge after their first practice to see if either of them can continue on schedule. Monday is the first day of padded practice, which I doubt they will see action for either the entire session or just the scrimmage portion.

Last bit of news from Shanahan is that Trent Williams has returned after being absent due to the birth of his child.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_16885274
News

Emmanuel Moseley is “at the Top of his Game” says DeMeco Ryans

By Jose Luis Sanchez III3 hours ago
My Post-1 (30)
News

Trey Lance Discusses His Struggles on Day 2 of Training Camp

By Grant Cohn16 hours ago
My Post-1 (22)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance Pulls a Jimmy G

By Grant Cohn20 hours ago
USATSI_16965642
News

What Chance Does Trey Sermon Have at Being a Contributor in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III20 hours ago
USATSI_13938041
News

49ers are Releasing Pass Rusher Dee Ford

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 27, 2022
My Post-1 (14)
News

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp: The Trey Lance Era Begins

By Grant CohnJul 27, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-17T162630.197
News

49ers Officially Excuse Jimmy Garoppolo From Training Camp

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 27, 2022
USATSI_16469100
News

John Lynch Explains why Dee Ford is Still With the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 26, 2022