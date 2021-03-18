49ers Building Depth Along Defensive Line

The oldest saying in football is that games are won and lost in the trenches. This is the way that 49ers general manager John Lynch approaches the game.

Prior to the start of his first season managing the roster in San Francisco, Lynch said, “I think you look at our offensive line and defensive line. I'm actually excited about those groups and those are where I believe football games are won and lost. It starts there.”

Despite the evolution of the game throughout the years that statement holds true, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

With the recent addition of Samson Ebukam, the re-signing of D.J. Jones and Nick Bosa returning after missing all but 4 plus quarters of the 2020 season with a knee injury, the San Francisco defensive line is looking really stout.

The return of Jones is a key piece for the rotation on the interior of the defensive line. Jones will once again pair up with Javon Kinlaw in the base defense, with Kentavius Street and Kevin Givens being the next two off the bench. This four-man rotation will allow the middle of the defensive line to remain fresh with little drop off.

On the edge of the defense things aren’t quite as settled. When in their base defense the 49ers will have Bosa and Arik Armstead, but even after the Ebukam signing, San Francisco is currently lacking depth in this area. Ebukam will likely be used primarily in pass rushing situations, thus allowing Armstead to slide inside which is where he found the majority of his success during a breakout 2019 campaign.

A quick option to fill the missing depth on the outside would be to bring back Jordan Willis and Dion Jordan. Both veterans showed improvement as the season went along in 2020 and could be brought back with low-cost deals as free agency moves along.

Another option would be through the draft. It was recently reported that the 49ers have had a pre-draft meeting with Azeez Ojulari. The Georgia edge rusher is very similar to Ebukam. Both Ebukam and Ojulari are 6’3”, the former only five pounds lighter, and possess the ability to get after the quarterback or drop into coverage. Given the structure of the contract signed by Ebukam, Ojulari at the end of the first round or early in the second would look to be a good move by the 49ers. This would provide a solid rotation for the edge of the 49ers pass rush and allow for a number of interesting combinations for getting to the opposing quarterback along with a plan beyond 2021.