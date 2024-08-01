49ers CB Charvarius Ward Might get his Wish Granted by Aaron Rodgers
2024 is poised to be another impressive year from San Francisco 49ers All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward.
He already has his sights set on a specific goal when the 49ers open the season against the New York Jets. That goal is to intercept future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and then have him sign the ball after the game.
Ward made that goal known when he appeared on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams back in May. That is a pretty bold goal and one that Rodgers likely doesn't oblige. Well, it actually turns out that Rodgers might end up granting Ward's wish.
"You know what? I'd probably do it," said Rodgers on the Up and Adams show. "If I was like a fifth- or a sixth-year player, I'd probably say 'Get the heck out of here' but now in my old age and maturity maybe I'd sign it for him."
Initially Rodgers wasn't with it. He told Kay Adams no, but then wrestled with the idea of it and then pivoted to a "maybe." I'm sure that is something Ward will happily take. He now has something to run with knowing there's a legitimate chance that Rodgers will sign the ball for him if he picks him off.
This is the equivalent of when the 49ers hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady's final season. Plenty of players went up to him after the game for pictures and everything. Now it is Rodgers' turn to deal with it as I'm sure Ward isn't the only player who will ask for a favor postgame.
We'll see in a little over a month from now if Ward gets the interception and if Rodgers grants him his wish.