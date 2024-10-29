Charvarius Ward Mourns the Passing of his Daughter
All the support in the world needs to be given to 49ers star Charvarius Ward and his family today.
The 2023 All-Pro announced on Instagram that his 23-month-old daughter has passed away. His daughter, Amani Joi Ward, has battled heart issues since birth. She had open-heart surgery on April 11, 2023, which is six months after she was born premature with Down syndrome.
Here is what Ward said in his announcement on Instagram today.
“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning. She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”
The 49ers also issued a statement Tuesday.
“The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”
The 49ers are on their Bye Week, so it will allow Ward to be with his loved ones as he gets through this pain without the thought of a game. Even if the 49ers weren't, they would surely allow him bereavement leave. One thing about the 49ers is that they are a supportive franchise with their players.
Ward will be allotted as much time as he can as well as the comfort of his team on all levels. Right now, Ward needs love, support, and positive energy from everyone. He should take all the time in the world as he sees fit while he endures this.