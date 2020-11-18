GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +
49ers Claim Takkarist McKinnley off Waivers

I told you the 49ers weren’t dead yet.
They just made a big addition, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He reports the 49ers claimed edge rusher Takkarist McKinnley off waivers.

McKinnley, 25, was the 26th pick of the 2017 draft. He grew up in Oakland and went to UCLA, just like me, which means we’re the same. We have no differences.

McKinnley spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he recorded 6 sacks in 2017, 7 sacks in 2018 and 3.5 sacks in 2019. But this season, he has 1 sack in 4 games. Recently, McKinnley requested a trade away from the Falcons, and didn’t get one, so they cut him. Then the Bengals claimed him off waivers, but immediately cut him after failing his physical. It has not been reported why McKinnley failed his physical.

Not all teams have the same standards for injured players. Some teams have high standards and fail lots of physicals. Other teams have lower standards. The 49ers seem to have the lowest standards, The past few years, they have signed a few players who might not have passed physicals on other teams, including Jason Verrett and Richard Sherman. The 49ers like to take chances on injured players. So I would expect McKinnley to pass his physical, too.

And assuming he’s healthy enough to play down the stretch, he will give the 49ers a legitimate edge-rusher and a legitimate chance to make the playoffs.

Not a bad waiver claim.

