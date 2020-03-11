49ers Complete Updated 2020 NFL Draft in April

The NFL revealed Wednesday the official seven-round draft order now that the compensatory draft picks were officially listed out on Tuesday.

As it stands, the Niners did not receive any compensatory picks as expected. They added more free agents last year than they lost, which made it predictable that they would not receive any this year.

That should change next season as the 49ers are more than likely going to lose more players than gain this free agency period.

Looking ahead toward the draft, the 49ers are not in an ideal state with draft capital. Once they complete their first round selection at 31st overall they do not have a pick again until day three of the NFL draft in the fifth round.

It would behoove the 49ers to look to trade back and acquire as much draft capital as they can. With so many players set to leave the team next week, this is the one chance they have to attempt to fill those holes.

Wide receiver is one glaring position that will once again need aid. Deebo Samuel is currently the only locked in receiver for 2020 that contributed last season with Emmanuel Sanders and Kendrick Bourne slated as free agents. There is also the issue with safety and even defensive line with both questions regarding Jimmie Ward and Arik Armstead.

It will be quite interesting to see which path the 49ers decide to take with trading back or staying put at No. 31.

Here are the 49ers' full draft order in late April:

49ERS 2020 DRAFT PICKS