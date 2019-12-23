49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Could Expect to Face Marshawn Lynch in Seattle Sunday

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that free agent running back Marshawn Lynch could officially sign with the Seattle Seahawks by the end of tonight. Lynch is currently on his way to Seattle to undergo a physical and meetings to ensure that he is good to go come Sunday.

This report comes out of the blue and is perhaps an act of desperation for the Seahawks. Starting running back Chris Carson fractured his hip yesterday against the Arizona Cardinals and has been ruled out for the season. Seattle also lost backup C.J. Prosise with a fracture forearm. Not to mention that Rashaad Penny was put on injured reserved a few weeks ago due to a knee injury.

It very well is an act of desperation on Seattle's part because they were down to only one running back on the roster. Rather than sign someone who they are unfamiliar with, they went and reached out to Lynch for a potential reunion. That reunion seems very likely to finalize by tonight, if not tomorrow from the way Rapoport was describing. 

So what does this mean for the 49ers going into the final showdown Sunday?

This actually bodes well for the 49ers regardless. Carson has been dangerous player to defend against. Rather than face him, the 49ers will now face Lynch who hasn't stepped foot onto a football field since last season with the Oakland Raiders. Of course, Lynch will have fresh legs and could come out looking spry. The Seahawks believe Lynch can help bridge the gap to keep their hopes alive of winning at home against the 49ers. 

Nevertheless, facing Lynch is much better alternative than going against Carson. 

The injury bug bit the Seattle Seahawks at the most inopportune time. San Francisco will still be missing a couple of key players for this matchup, but overall they will be healthy. Sunday will be for all the marbles in the NFC west after what has been a highly competitive season. If the Seahawks do end up adding Lynch, then his addition will only slightly soften the blow of Carson. The advantage should go to the 49ers who must not let this moment of weakness for Seattle slip away.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Takeaways From the 49ers' Late 34-31 win Over Rams

Maverick Pallack

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) rebounded from their disappointing upset-loss at home to Atlanta last week, coming back to beat the division-rival Los Angeles Rams (8-7) 34-31 on Saturday Night Football.

WATCH: Richard Sherman Speaks on how the 49ers are Evolving

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Richard Sherman returned in this week's game and performed exceptional as always. He spoke on how the San Francisco 49ers are evolving as the season progresses compared to all of the great teams he has been on.

49ers Exude Toughness in Critical win Against Rams

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers converted two 3rd-and-16 plays on the final drive of the game to put the final nail in the coffin for the Rams' playoff hopes. Such a drive from the 49ers derives from more than just talent.

49ers Will Need Resiliency in Final Showdown With Seahawks

nicholasmcgee

The resilience of Garoppolo and the Niners has been the story of the second half of their season. San Francisco has now successfully bounced back from each of its three defeats this season.

Three Things We Learned From the 49ers 34-31 Win Against Rams

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It never fails that the San Francisco 49ers end up as one of the most entertaining games of the week. That proved true once again in week 16 with their 34-31 win against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime at Levi's Stadium.

Blowout win Would be Significant for 49ers in Week 16

nicholasmcgee

Kyle Shanahan and his team will rightly see triumph as imperative in Week 16 but, for a team likely keen to get their best players some extra rest ahead of the trip to CenturyLink Field, the manner of victory may be just as important.

Rams-49ers Week 16: Live Updates and Analysis

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The stakes are immensely high in tonight's NFC west divisional game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Neither team can afford a loss with playoff implications on the line.

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers against the Rams

Matt Holder

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week wasn’t kind to the Rams either as they were demolished by the Cowboys, so both teams will be looking for redemption.

49ers vs. Rams: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With only two games left in the season, the race for the NFC west grows tighter as well as the hope for a first-round bye. There is a ton of pressure riding in Saturday’s home matchup with the Rams. However, the 49ers are not the only one feeling the heat in this game.

Are the 49ers Making the Right Decision Allowing Richard Sherman to Play?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was initially believed that Sherman would be out a couple of weeks, but Sherman himself revealed at his presser yesterday that he will be out there on Saturday. Such a quick turnaround could hinder his status for future games.