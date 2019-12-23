49ers Could Expect to Face Marshawn Lynch in Seattle Sunday

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that free agent running back Marshawn Lynch could officially sign with the Seattle Seahawks by the end of tonight. Lynch is currently on his way to Seattle to undergo a physical and meetings to ensure that he is good to go come Sunday.

This report comes out of the blue and is perhaps an act of desperation for the Seahawks. Starting running back Chris Carson fractured his hip yesterday against the Arizona Cardinals and has been ruled out for the season. Seattle also lost backup C.J. Prosise with a fracture forearm. Not to mention that Rashaad Penny was put on injured reserved a few weeks ago due to a knee injury.

It very well is an act of desperation on Seattle's part because they were down to only one running back on the roster. Rather than sign someone who they are unfamiliar with, they went and reached out to Lynch for a potential reunion. That reunion seems very likely to finalize by tonight, if not tomorrow from the way Rapoport was describing.

So what does this mean for the 49ers going into the final showdown Sunday?

This actually bodes well for the 49ers regardless. Carson has been dangerous player to defend against. Rather than face him, the 49ers will now face Lynch who hasn't stepped foot onto a football field since last season with the Oakland Raiders. Of course, Lynch will have fresh legs and could come out looking spry. The Seahawks believe Lynch can help bridge the gap to keep their hopes alive of winning at home against the 49ers.

Nevertheless, facing Lynch is much better alternative than going against Carson.

The injury bug bit the Seattle Seahawks at the most inopportune time. San Francisco will still be missing a couple of key players for this matchup, but overall they will be healthy. Sunday will be for all the marbles in the NFC west after what has been a highly competitive season. If the Seahawks do end up adding Lynch, then his addition will only slightly soften the blow of Carson. The advantage should go to the 49ers who must not let this moment of weakness for Seattle slip away.