49ers Create $18 Million in Cap Space with Post June 1 Release of Arik Armstead

Now the 49ers have more than $25 million in cap space for 2024, which gives them options.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Technically, the 49ers released Arik Armstead months ago.

But the transaction didn't become official until June 2, because releasing him after June 1 created $18 million in salary cap space for 2024. And that's not an insignificant amount.

Now the 49ers have more than $25 million in cap space for 2024, which gives them options. They could decide to reward Christian McCaffrey a big raise after his outstanding season in which he won the Offensive Player of the Year Award and finished third in the MVP voting -- one spot ahead of Brock Purdy.

The 49ers also could decide to reward Brandon Aiyuk with an extension that's worth more than $30 million per season, which seems to be the going rate for elite wide receivers these days.

These are moves that would make sense given the 49ers have stated they're all-in to win a Super Bowl this upcoming season.

But the 49ers might be fiscally conservative instead and save this cap space so they can roll it over to 2025 when they are expected to give Brock Purdy a contract extension that will be worth roughly $55 million per season, which will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history and one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

If you look at the 49ers' moves so far this offseason, it seems likely they'll take the fiscally conservative route, considering they asked Arik Armstead to take a gigantic pay cut before they ultimately released him. And instead of signing big stars like last year when they added Javon Hargrave, the 49ers mostly added depth pieces and players on one- or two-year deals.

