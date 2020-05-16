Dante Pettis had high expectations going into the 2019 season.

They weren’t Pro Bowl level expectations or anything of the sort, but there was belief he could ascend as one of the 49ers’ top wide receivers. He left a strong impression in his rookie season before getting injured.

However, Pettis not only didn’t live up to his expectations — he completely face planted. There was no player who was a bigger disappointment on the 49ers than Pettis. It truly was a poor sight and reflection on Kyle Shanahan’s evaluation, because he was so high on him.

Once Pettis was placed in the doghouse, his 2019 season was over. He basically was placed on unofficial injured reserve along with Matt Breida.

And that is exactly why Dante Pettis can’t bounce back in 2020.

Whenever a player is in Shanahan’s doghouse, it’s all over for them. Just ask Breida and Marquise Goodwin. All it took was a few fumbles for Breida to get shipped out. And Goodwin just had nothing to offer other than speed.

Going into the offseason, one of the position of need for the 49ers was wide receiver. Now it finally looks like the position is stacked for the first time in years. Just look at all the players that were added to the wide receiver position. From Brandon Aiyuk, to Jauan Jennings. Not to mention the return of Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor.

I would love to say that Pettis still has a chance and his back is just up against the wall. But he isn’t even in the same room as the receivers. Had Pettis actually showed something of value last season, the 49ers would have traded him. The fact that they were able to find a suitor for Goodwin and not him is revealing.

A part of the reason Pettis wasn’t able to build any value for himself is because he just sat back as he saw rookie Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne supplant him. But what really did in Pettis was how soft he was. He just never had any dog in him, which evidently Samuel and Bourne had.

Having that aggression is crucial to be a receiver in Shanahan’s offense because of how often they’re asked to block. That is the common theme among the receivers. They’re not afraid to get into a cornerback’s chest and drive them. Lacking this trait saw Pettis’ stock plummet as he just became unplayable.

And that is exactly why he can’t bounce back. In fact, I don’t even see him making it past the final cuts in training camp. It would shock me immensely if the guy makes it given all the talent at the position.