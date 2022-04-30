49ers Draft LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price in Round 3

49ers elected to draft running Ty Davis-Price with their No. 93 pick in the third-round of the NFL draft.

The 49ers' second pick of the draft has been made.

With their No. 93 pick in the third-round, the 49ers selected LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Drafting a running back is strange for the 49ers. For starters, it isn't a position of need at all. Second, using a third-round pick, which is a fairly premium pick, to take a running back is pretty wild. The 49ers have demonstrated time and time again that they can generate an efficient and impactful running back in the later rounds.

Taking Davis-Price is definitely strange here, especially since they just took Trey Sermon in the third-round last season. Does this mean the 49ers are giving up on Sermon? It would be very alarming if that is the case.

But here is another aspect to look at: perhaps the 49ers took Davis-Price to show Deebo Samuel that they are serious about not utilizing him as a running back. That is supposedly the main issue for why he issued a trade request from the team. So if that is the case, then it adds some perspective.

Plus, the 49ers could have reviewed their season and acknowledged that running backs in their offense go down for a period of time. Remember, the 49ers were rocking a duct tape, patchwork job at running back for a stretch last season when everyone went down. But still, to invest a third-round pick on a running back again is wild considering their desperate needs at interior offensive line and safety.

During his 2021 campaign, Davis-Price tallied 1,003 rushing yards for 4.8 yards per carry and six touchdowns. He's not a stalwart running back by any means, but then again no one thought that Elijah Mitchell would be a stud. You have to wonder how drafting Davis-Price was debated without running backs coach Bobby Turner on staff right now.

Regardless, this is quite an eye opening pick.