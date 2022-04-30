49ers Draft Toledo CB Samuel Womack in Round 5

Secondary help is on the way.

The 49ers have drafted cornerback Samuel Womack out of Toledo with the No. 172 pick in the fifth-round of the draft.

Womack looks to be the potential solution at nickel corner for the 49ers. With K'Waun Williams gone, the 49ers find themselves with a vacancy at the position for the first time since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch arrived. Williams had anchored that position since 2017, so this is uncharted territory for the 49ers.

Drafting a nickel cornerback was certainly going to be a position that the 49ers addressed. No one on the roster has the capability or gives the 49ers the peace of mind to handle those responsibilities.

Then again, entrusting that responsibility to Womack who is a rookie is demanding a lot as well. Of course, the 49ers are not going to gift him the starting role there. He is certainly going to have to compete for it and be given every opportunity to make his case to start.

In 2021, Womack registered two interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Those numbers aren't nearly as impressive as his 40-yard dash time, which he put up a 4.39 time. Womack is a QUICK player and is known for playing against the run well. It makes sense why the 49ers went after him. They want their nickel corners to play solid coverage and hold their own against the run. San Francisco loves to stay in their nickel package, so in order to do that successfully they have to have a player who can do both fairly well.

Womack is that player to do that.