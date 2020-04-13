When the 49ers traded All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts, they created a need at the position.

A need that they can address with the No. 13 pick that they acquired in that trade.

One prospect that could be considered should he still be available is South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw. With Kinlaw in the fold, the Niners would have a chance to replicate their phenomenal performance at defensive line.

That is why drafting Kinlaw is the safest route for the 49ers at No. 13.

They will have a chance to mirror their 2019 season should they draft Kinlaw, or even Auburn's Derrick Brown should he surprisingly fall.

Wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive tackle are other needs of the 49ers. But the issue with taking one of those positions is that would deviate away from what made the 49ers successful in the first place.

The 49ers demonstrated how beneficial a loaded defensive line can be. Not only does it aid the secondary in coverage, but the offense as well since it earns more possessions every game due to excessive defensive stands.

That isn't to say the 49ers wouldn't still be a strong team in 2020 should they forgo a defensive tackle. They certainly would be electric if they drafted CeeDee Lamb, or found a future replacement for left tackle Joe Staley.

However, going with a defensive tackle is the safest route for them to take. They know having top-tier talent top-to-bottom on the defensive line is efficient. Not to mention, having quality depth along the line is crucial as well. The Niners learned that the hard way last season when they had multiple players at the position go down with injuries.

Should the 49ers have any doubts about any other positions, defensive tackle is where their interest should go.

A goal of the San Francisco 49ers this offseason was to keep as much of the 2019 roster intact. It is a pretty sound goal considering the 49ers were above and beyond the vast majority of teams in the league.

With the exception of Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders, they have done an adequate job of it. Drafting a defensive tackle at 13 will essentially enhance that goal since it will act as a replacement for Buckner. Like the saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."