49ers Filled With Question Marks At Wide Receiver

The 49ers are scheduled to start on-field practices Saturday in Santa Clara and, according to reports, the club will add both J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin. These moves will add a veteran presence to the position group with the most question marks as the 49ers embark on defending their NFC crown.

During the offseason, veteran Emmanuel Sanders joined the New Orleans Saints via free agency, and Marquise Goodwin was traded to Philadelphia for a draft pick. These two moves left the 49ers short on experience in the wide receiver room. To counter this lack of experience, the team brought in Travis Benjamin. However, he chose to opt out for the 2020 season at the beginning of August.

To make matters worse, Deebo Samuel injured his left foot during an offseason workout in Nashville and is expected to miss the beginning of the season. It is likely that he will not be able to suit up for a game until Week 4 when the 49ers take on Philadelphia.

With Samuel on the shelf and Sanders long gone, San Francisco finds itself without its two leading wide receivers from a season ago and forced to count on a very inexperienced group outside of Kendrick Bourne. Fortunately for the 49ers, Bourne has led all wide receivers on the team in touchdowns the past two seasons.

Trent Taylor, Jalen Hurd, Dante Pettis, Richie James, and rookie Brandon Aiyuk are a talented group filled with potential, but all face various questions entering camp.

Taylor and Hurd are both coming off injuries after flashing in training camp a season ago. Will they be able to stay healthy?

Pettis was inactive for a number of games in 2019. Will he be able to improve and get back on the active roster?

Richie James is a guy that hasn’t received many snaps with the offense to this point in his career, playing mostly as a return man. He dropped the ball on his first punt return attempt in the Super Bowl and signs point to him possibly being on the way out. Can he earn the trust of Kyle Shanahan and defeat Austin for the job?

How this group shakes out will be something to keep an eye on throughout training camp and early in the season. It may be a rough go early in the season for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers passing game. The pressure is on Wes Welker and Katie Sowers to get this group up to speed so that the team can get out to a quick start.