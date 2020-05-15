Fred Warner is Poised to be an All-Pro in 2020

2019 saw the San Francisco 49ers transform into a dominating force. The reason they were able to establish themselves as such is thanks to some of their own players elevating themselves.

One of those players is linebacker Fred Warner.

In 2018, he was just a rookie who showed a lot of potential. Flip the page to 2019 and you see a totally evolved player. Warner was phenomenal last season in every facet of his game. Whether it was against the run or defending the pass — Warner made an impact.

In fact, toward the second half of the season until its end, he was practically playing at an All-Pro level. His performance was acknowledged by some writers of The Associated Press, as he received six All-Pro votes.

Considering his upward trend since being drafted, Warner is poised to be an All-Pro in 2020.

The writing is on the wall for him to take the next step, which was already hinted last season. However, what wasn’t hinted last season was his new role for 2020. That is being the leader and captain of the defense

With DeForest Buckner being traded away to the Colts, there is now a vacancy for a leader on the defense. Buckner’s leadership and respectability was deeply rooted in that locker room. And now that responsibility falls on Warner to take the reigns to hold the defense accountable. That elevation of status, not that he needed it, will allow him to hold himself to the highest standard.

But that isn’t the lone factor that will push him. Losing Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs cut the 49ers deep. It is a wound that each and every player feels thoroughly. How Warner has handled that loss has been nothing but anger and motivation. Even at his postgame presser following the loss, you could see the anger fuming from his facial expression alone.

Not a single member of the media wanted to ask him a question (myself included).

There is no better year for Warner to earn All-Pro honors. He has the drive, status, and work ethic that has seen him continue to elevate to new heights. 2020 will be no different, aside from having a “C” on the chest of his jersey.