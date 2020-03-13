49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Defensive End

Free agency is right on the front door steps of the NFL. All eyes will be glued on the pending decision of quarterback Tom Brady. While most teams are drooling at the prospect of signing Brady, the San Francisco 49ers will use that time to dig through the pile of free agents.

One of those piles that they will be scouring through is the defensive ends. Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are arguably the best pair of edge rushers in the game. However, behind them in depth is severely lacking. The 49ers need to bring in another quality defensive end for rotational purposes.

It also behooves the Niners to add another end because of the injury history of Dee Ford. There is never a certainty with his health, so it makes the position one of interest for the 49ers this offseason. The only issue is that the 49ers cannot go after the top free agents due to their limited $12.7 million salary-cap.

Here are three cost effective options at defensive end for the 49ers to consider.

Benson Mayowa

Flying completely under-the-radar in free agency is Benson Mayowa of the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayowa was the most productive edge rusher of the Raiders last season next to rookie Maxx Crosby. Anytime he was out on the field, the Raiders' pass rush would become ignited. He registered 7 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. Quite the impressive statline for a guy who wasn't an every down player.

Mayowa would be a phenomenal addition for the 49ers. His impact as a rotational edge rusher would keep the 49ers' defensive front in bully-mode. Signing him would also be a sweet contingency plan for if and when Dee Ford misses due to injury. Mayowa is currently 29-years old and is coming off an impressive season, so there is a chance he could cash in a deal that is out of the 49ers' price range.

Vinny Curry

If Mayowa comes at too steep of a price, then the veteran Vinny Curry of the Philadelphia Eagles could suffice. Curry had similar stats to Mayowa last season as he tallied five sacks and 12 quarterback hits. His numbers are solid, but his overall pass rushing ability speaks volumes. According to Pro Football Focus, Curry is coming off the best pass rushing season of his career with a pressure rate of 16.8%.

At 32-years old, Curry is unlikely to find a lucrative deal, especially a long-term one. He should not be expensive, though he will likely push for a front-loaded deal since he is up there in age. Curry is someone who could come in and make a smooth transition. Being in the league as long as he has should benefit him with a change of scenery. He could also be intrigued by the fact that the 49ers can provide him with another chance at a Super Bowl ring.

Cameron Wake

From young, to older, to very old. Cameron Wake finishes the list as a defensive end target for the 49ers. Wake, who is now 38-years old, was just released by the Tennessee Titans. The glory and high-level days of Wake are over, but by means is he not capable anymore. Wake can still provide productive snaps at his age, which is incredible. It's just a testament to his drive and talent.

Wake notched three sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season for the Titans. He provided a strong veteran presence for a defense that knocked off the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. Wake would be the cheapest of the three options for the 49ers here. Once again, the intrigue for him to sign is a chance at a Super Bowl ring. Considering his age, this could be his last season for him to get a crack at it.