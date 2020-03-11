49ers Free Agency: Three Cost Effective Options at Safety

Jimmie Ward recently took to social media to explain which draft prospect is the best fit for the 49ers as his potential replacement. That is quite unheard of for a player to do and is likely an indication that he is as good as gone.

The 49ers just cannot afford to retain Arik Armstead, while also looking to extend George Kittle and DeForest Buckner. Ward is one of the many free agents that San Francisco is going to have to bite the bullet on. The draft is one offseason event that the Niners can look to find Ward's replacement.

Of course, they could always stick with Tarvarius Moore who looked promising last season.

However, should the 49ers feel the need that they adding a safety is necessary, then these are the three cost effective options at safety that they should consider to sign.

Reshad Jones

Every offseason since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over their respective positions, they have added a secondary player who was coming off a slew of injuries. What better way to keep that going than by taking interest in former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones. Now he isn't nearly the same player that he was in years past. He is 32-years old and has missed 24 games in the last four seasons due to shoulder injuries.

However, this is a very low-risk, high-reward signing for the 49ers. And with their salary-cap as tight as it is, this could turn out to be a solid signing. Of course, it will surely be a downgrade from Ward, but the reality is that there is no replacing him. It is worth bringing in Jones who will likely have to settle for a cheap deal. What better way to settle than with an elite defense who can provide a chance at a Super Bowl ring.

Damarious Randall

If going after a player nearing the end of their career doesn't pan out, then the 49ers can always go after someone who had a down year. Someone like Damarious Randall of the Cleveland Browns. Randall didn't have the greatest year in 2019. However, I would not hold that too much against him. The Browns were a joke last year, as they always are, so his poor showing is not a direct reflection on him.

Randall is still a talented safety who likely just needs to be around the right set of players. What better way to perform up to his talent than to play for a Super Bowl contender like the 49ers. Best part of all is that he is versatile. That is what makes finding a potential replacement for Ward difficult. Though he isn't the same hard-hitting safety as Ward, Randall would be a sweet consolation prize in free agency.

Tavon Wilson

Versatility is a staple on both sides of the ball for the 49ers. That is why Tavon Wilson of the Detroit Lions would make a lot of sense as a potential replacement for Ward. Though he excels more-so as a box safety, Wilson is still very well capable of playing up-top. Having a versatile safety alongside Tartt is key for Saleh's defense. That way he can throw in a bunch of curveballs against offenses.

They will never know who is staying in the box, blitzing, or playing coverage. Wilson could come at a fair to very cheap price for the 49ers. He isn't an elite safety by any means is already eclipsed 30-years old. Pro Football Focus graded Wilson a 71.8, which is a pretty solid number. He would be a sufficient addition in free agency if Ward ends up walking.