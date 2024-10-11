49ers Gain Encouraging News on RB Jordan Mason
The injury that San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason suffered in the win against the Seattle Seahawks has been revealed.
Mason sprained his AC joint early in the second quarter after being tackled on a 14-yard run, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thankfully, the injury is not considered serious. He will continue to undergo further testing on Friday to see if he suffered any other damage.
This is fantastic news for the 49ers and Mason. It seemed like his injury was a significant one. The way he brutally landed on his shoulder was concerning. He wouldn't play for the rest of the first half but returned for one carry on the opening drive in the second half.
After that, he would remain on the sideline for the rest of the game. It looked like Mason would return since he got a tape job done on his shoulder and was keeping it loose. But that was probably just in case he needed to go back in for an emergency.
Either way, it was great to know that Mason didn't suffer anything too serious. He has been a phenomenal player this season. In his limited action against the Seahawks, he carried the ball nine times for 73 yards. Two carries went for over 10 yards. As a result, he is the NFL's leading rusher, for now at least.
Losing Mason relatively early in the game was a blow to the 49ers. However, rookie Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr. were able to keep the running game afloat. Guerendo was the most impressive. Even Deebo Samuel said in his postgame on-field interview that Guerendo surprised him. He said the rookie reminds him of Raheem Mostert.
That is an incredible heap of praise right there. Should Mason miss Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers should be okay with Guerendo. Hopefully, he doesn't forfeit on a wide-open touchdown for himself like he did on the final drive against the Seahawks.