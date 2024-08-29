49ers GM John Lynch Won't Say if Trent Williams Has Threatened Retirement
SANTA. CLARA -- John Lynch was asked about 49ers left tackle Trent Williams on Wednesday. Here's what Lynch said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: Is there anything new with the T Trent Williams situation?
LYNCH: “No, there's no updates there. There's good communication. We're constantly working, throwing out ideas to try to have a breakthrough and it just hasn't happened yet.”
Q: Going back to Trent Williams, has he threatened to retire at any point in this?
LYNCH: “I'm not getting into, I've always said that personal conversations and things like that aren't ever going to get told to everyone. Those are private conversations. So, I won't get into private conversations that Trent and I, and Trent and our organization have had.”
ME: It seems like you saw this standoff with Brandon Aiyuk coming a few months ago. Did the Trent Williams situation surprise you?
LYNCH: “I don't know that I saw the standoff with Brandon. I saw a situation that we were going to have to deal with and man, we've been trying for a long time. We don't get paid to try. We get paid to do. And I'll take accountability for anything that hasn't happened. But I won't stop continuing to fight to find the best resolution, whatever that may be. The Trent situation, things come up. And this has come up. Trent is a fantastic player. He's a tremendous leader on this team. I will never fall short on my praise of Trent and what he's meant to this place. It was a great day, when I got that call from [former NFL head coach Ron] Rivera saying that they would do that trade. He's been incredible since he's been here. We value Trent, we love Trent, we want Trent here. And I'm hopeful that can happen soon.”