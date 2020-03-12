All49ers
49ers' Greenlaw, Moseley Earn Performance Pay for Impressive Season

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley earned a sweet increase in pay on Thursday for their impressive 2019 season. The increased income derives from the performance-based bonus, which weigh a players' salary against his playing time.

Greenlaw earned $339,981 in performance-based pay after clocking in 730 snaps in his rookie season. Greenlaw took over the starting weak-side linebacker spot midseason when Kwon Alexander suffered a torn pectoral muscle. 

Moseley earned $326,516 in performance-based pay after clocking in 589 snaps. Moseley made his starting debut against the Cleveland Browns when Ahkello Witherspoon went out with an ankle injury. He easily would have tallied more snaps had the 49ers not stubbornly continue to trot out Witherspoon as the starter. 

Moseley would eventually reclaim his starting role in the divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. His return to the lineup brought much needed stability to the secondary. 

Both Greenlaw and Moseley were pivotal players in the success of the 49ers' defense. They filled in for two key players who were playing at such a high-level when they went down at the time. The defense could have easily skipped a beat when these two filled in, but they slid into their roles so smoothly. 

It is why the Niners tendered Moseley last week - locking him in for the 2020 season. He will be someone that the 49ers will have to consider extending as the offseason progresses. 

Extending Greenlaw will not be a priority for a while since they have him on his rookie deal. Greenlaw earned All-Rookie defensive honors by the Pro Football Writers of American. It was quite a feat considering he only started playing nearly all of the defensive snaps when Alexander went down.

The 49ers have found some real gems in Greenlaw and Moseley. 2020 should prove to be another impressive year for them as they look to amend their 2019 ending.

