49ers Have Fourth-Best Odds to win NFC and Make the Super Bowl

The 49ers were knocking on the door of the Super Bowl last season.

Alas, they could not close it out down the stretch against the Rams. San Francisco would have to settle as the runner ups in the NFC. 2022 is poised for another crack at knocking on the door of the Super Bowl for the 49ers. Most of their team remains intact from last season with the depth and handful of star players leading the way.

The most significant change on the team is going from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance. All Lance has to do is give the 49ers a little bit more than what Garoppolo did, which should not be too difficult for him given that he brings more to the table with his physical traits. The 49ers will definitely be playoff contenders vying for a Super Bowl appearance this season.

As it stands, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds at +750 to win the NFC and make the Super Bowl, per Draftkings Sportsbook. The three teams that are ahead of them are the Buccaneers (+300), Packers (+450), and Rams (+500). So the 49ers have a nice little drop off from the first three favorites to win the NFC. The Buccaneers and Rams are valid in being the favorites over the 49ers, but the Packers? That one is a head scratcher.

I'd have to imagine that Aaron Rodgers is the driving force to that, while the unknown that is Lance starting for the 49ers is the ankle weights holding them down. Lance is really the only significant variable the 49ers have. Even with their interior offensive line a mystery, all can be well if Lance can be a solid quarterback. That will make up and mask a lot of deficiencies, especially since he has physical traits that the 49ers have never had in a quarterback since Colin Kaepernick.

Betting the 49ers to win the NFC and go to the Super Bowl at +750 feels like a great value bet. If you're a believer in Lance, then this is a no-brainer bet. The Niners will still have an elite defense and smooth running attack. All they need is some solidification with the offensive line and quarterback. But ultimately just the quarterback will make the world of a difference.

Do you think the 49ers are fairly listed a fourth-best favorite?