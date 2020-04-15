All49ers
The 49ers Have Options Outside the First Round at Defensive Tackle

Maverick Pallack

Since the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner for the 13th pick, they need a new starting defensive tackle. A healthy D.J. Jones will re-assume his nose-tackle role, but a combination of Solomon Thomas, Julian Taylor and Willie Henry isn’t enough to replace Buckner’s vacant three-down interior position. One way to supplement defensive tackle would be to grab one early in the draft. But when should the 49ers look to do so? 

It’s often hard to project where interior defensive linemen will be picked. Despite their importance to the defense, their value often comes second to edge-rush, boundary tackling and pass coverage. 

At pick 13, draft experts have predicted the 49ers will take taking a variety of players, including South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. However, if they do take Kinlaw, they would be passing on at least one of the elite wide receiver prospects available in the first-half of the first round. 

Although Kinlaw (6’5, 324) would be a great pick, it might be too hard to resist one of the three receivers (Ceedee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III). The simple alternative would be to grab their top receiver and focus on the line with their second pick. 

Currently the 49ers’ second pick is 31st overall, but they could move back in a trade. If they do slip into the second and third rounds, while also replenishing their barren middle-round draft arsenal, one player that could entice is Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. 

Davis, a four-year contributor for the Crimson Tide, would immediately fill the Buckner-size hole in the middle of the defense. Yet, despite the similarities in size between Davis (6’6, 311) and Buckner (6’7, 295), the expectations are quite different. 

Buckner is a top-three interior defensive lineman. It’s incredibly unlikely Davis, Kinlaw or any available veteran could replace his production and impact. Yet, by playing to Davis’ strengths, the 49ers could at least lessen the blow of Buckner's absence. 

Davis bullies offensive linemen and frees up his athletic linebackers to make tackles. NFL.com praises his ability to fight off double-teams, to set the edge and “overwhelm lesser guards.” 

His sophomore season (2017) was by far his best. He finished fourth in the SEC with 8.5 sacks. In the Tide’s two playoff games, Davis recorded three tackles-for-loss and an interception of Jake Fromm en route to a National Championship. 

The next two seasons weren’t as fruitful for Davis (just two sacks and 8.5 TFLs combined). Last season, without Quinnen Williams by his side, Davis managed just three TFLs and 0.5 sacks. 

But a move to Santa Clara might help. If anyone can get Davis back to his game-wrecker level of play, it would be defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

