All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Sounds Defeated After Losing to the Bills

The 49ers just lost their second game in a row by at least 25 points for the first time since Jim Tomsula was the head coach. That's how bad this season has been.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers just lost their second game in a row by at least 25 points for the first time since Jim Tomsula was the head coach. That's how bad this season has been.

After the 49ers' humiliating loss to the Bills, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked to give his assessment of the state of the team, and his assessment was hardly inspiring. Here's what he said.

Q: It seems like your team is lacking physicality. Have you noticed that?

SHANAHAN: "Are you saying lack of physicality from our offense? I thought we ran the ball real well. Our passing game didn't do well, so I didn't sense a lack of physicality from our offense."

ME: Did Brock Purdy have an injection in his throwing shoulder before the game?

SHANAHAN: "No, Brock's shoulder was totally fine."

Q: You've lost two games in a row by at least 25 points. How disappointed are you?

SHANAHAN: "Real disappointed. We have a lot more pride than this. We definitely know we have some people out, but we can play a lot better than that. Having three turnovers each of these weeks and getting none, when you do that and you don't stop the run like we haven't in these past two weeks, you usually can guess the outcome."

Q: How much did the snow augment Josh Allen's skill set?

SHANAHAN: "It's hard to say it helps it or hurts it. He's got those skills no matter what the weather is. He's as good as it gets."

ME: How do you assess Brock's performance?

SHANAHAN: "We didn't throw it much. I thought he battled, but he didn't have a lot of opportunities in the pass game. It was unfortunate that the ball slipped on that last third down. He was going to the right spot and the ball just slipped out of his hand."

Q: Why did you call a handoff for Kyle Juszczyk on the goal line? He hasn't had a whole lot of touches this season.

SHANAHAN: "We do a lot on the goal line. I thought it was good schemed runs for the fronts they run down there. Felt really good about it. I don't think Kyle has fumbled the ball in a long time. I don't know if he was going to score but he was going to be at the one. We defintiley liked the play. They stripped him and made a good play."

Q: Did you have a kicker issue?

SHANAHAN: "I'm not thinking about that right now. I know Jake Moody missed two in that game. Conditions weren't good. The 55-yard one before the half would have been an amazing kick. I thought the one before was the one he should have made."

ME: What gives you confidence your team can go on a run and make the playoffs?

SHANAHAN: "I'm just trying to win next week. I'm not talking about trying to go on a run. I'm talking about trying to win next week. All you do with that is go back to work."

Q: Do you think this team has the same fight in it that it had in the past?

SHANAHAN: "We're not as good of a team as those past teams. That's kind of how I look at it. We're not the same team at all. Every team each year is different. I'm not going to say that this team is the same as last year's team or we're not fighting as hard. We have a bunch of different guys out there. We've been trying to find a way since the beginning. Haven't quite found that yet. There's still a lot of season left and we expect to play better. But I'm not going to say that our team doesn't have fight."

Q: What was your message to the team after the game?

SHANAHAN: "There's no secret message. We'll watch the film, get on the plane and come back Wednesday ready to go."

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News