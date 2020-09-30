SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan: "This is Jimmy's team"

Jose Luis Sanchez III

"No. That scenario doesn't exist."

These are the words 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan immediately uttered Wednesday at his press conference when asked if Nick Mullens could supplant Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback.

Against the Giants and Jets, Mullens performed admirably. He showed just how far his development has come since he last started a game in 2018 against the Rams. Because of how he has performed in the last game and a half, the 49ers can feel at ease resting Garoppolo longer as he mends a high-ankle sprain.

But of course, if Mullens were to continue to perform at the level he is at now and beyond, then "quarterback controversy" is always going to be in the back pocket of narrative-driven fans and pundits.

"This is Jimmy's team," Shanahan said. "He's done a hell of a job for us, so when he's healthy he'll be playing again for us."

Shanahan does not mince words on this.

The San Francisco 49ers are Garoppolo's team to lead as the starting quarterback. And really, it is the only way to go regardless of how Mullens performs. Mullens could break records in the next game and the 49ers should still maintain that Garoppolo is the starter.

It is not just because Garoppolo is better than Mullens, but you have to consider that the 49ers do not like to waste money. Having Garoppolo hold a clipboard on the sidelines while making $23.8 million in base salary is not justifiable. If Shanahan were to name Mullens as the starter going forward, there is really no going back to Garoppolo. 

At least, that isn't going to make a positive impact playing musical chairs at quarterback. 

Just imagine what the players in that locker room will think if they see Shanahan name Mullens as the indefinite starter because Garoppolo got injured. That isn't really sending the right message.

What is the more sensible way of playing this is obviously giving Garoppolo the starting reigns back and should he be a direct cause as to why the 49ers are losing some games, then Mullens can easily step in. That is more justifiable in terms of financial sense and would sit better with the rest of the team. 

This is really the only way a quarterback controversy will ever spawn on the 49ers. 

Until that happens, which I wouldn't hold my breathe, Garoppolo is the starting quarterback of the 49ers. There is a reason Shanahan did not outright rule him out against the Giants until two days prior. He knows Garoppolo gives the 49ers the best chance of winning. And while Mullens did prove himself capable, Garoppolo is THE guy for this football team.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Release Kyle Nelson

The San Francisco 49ers released veteran long snapper Kyle Nelson.

Grant Cohn

49ers Notes: George Kittle on Track to Play against Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is on track to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grant Cohn

What 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does Better than Nick Mullens

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does certain things better than Nick Mullens.

Grant Cohn

49ers Post-Week 3 Under Reaction

Addressing the overreactions after the 49ers 36-9 win over the New York Giants.

Leo Luna

Ross Dwelley Deserves More Targets in the 49ers' Passing Game

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers should throw tight end Ross Dwelley more passes.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

What 49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens does Better than Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens does certain things better than Jimmy Garoppolo.

Grant Cohn

Checkmate, or how the 49ers have Two Kings on their Chessboard: Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens

The San Francisco 49ers have two quarterbacks who are better than most teams' starters.

Crystal Scuor

Three Main Takeaways from 49ers Week 3 Win over the New York Giants

These are the major takeaways from the 49ers 36-9 win over the New York Giants.

Vinny Saglimbeni

49ers Tight End Jordan Reed Out 6 to 8 Weeks with MCL Sprain

49ers tight end will miss the next six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 36-9 Win Over the New York Giants

Here are three thoughts about the 49ers Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

Maverick Pallack