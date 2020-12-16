Shananan Sticking With Nick Mullens

Mullens remaining the starter was put into question due in large part to turnovers which have been an issue for Mullens throughout the season.

Kyle Shanahan has announced that Nick Mullens will be back under center when the 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. For Mullens, this will mark his eighth start of the season, and sixteenth overall in the NFL, all with San Francisco.

Mullens remaining the starter was put into question due in large part to turnovers which have been an issue for Mullens throughout the season. During his first seven starts in 2020, Mullens has turned the ball over at least one time in all but one, that coming while leading the 49ers to a win against the New York Giants in his first start of the season back in Week 3.

On Sunday against Washington, Mullens turned the ball over twice and both were returned for touchdowns. Shanahan didn’t pull any punches on his expectations for Mullens this week, “Nick, first and foremost, if he wants to stay out there, he has to stop turning the ball over.”

When asked what he likes about Mullens and how this and further starts might impact the team re-signing him for the 2021 season, Shanahan had this to say, “It’s big for him. Nick’s played some good football for us, he really has, and he’s got some numbers to back that up. Some of the positions that we’ve put him in and the plays he’s made are impressive for a backup quarterback.”

Shanahan acknowledged that there was a level of frustration from the game on Sunday, noting “I know we missed some open throws and stuff, but it also was compounded when you’re not throwing your best and then you also have nine drops to go with it.”

Looking forward, it is clear that there’s a lot to prove for both Mullens and C.J. Beathard moving forward. “Both Nick and C.J. are trying to prove they are capable to being starters” said Shanahan, “they haven’t proved that fully. They can be more consistent with that.”

For Nick Mullens that opportunity will continue on Sunday in Dallas.