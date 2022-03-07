49ers Hire Brian Schneider as Special Teams Coordinator

The 49ers are set to hire Brian Schneider as their special teams coordinator.

A vacancy on the coaching staff is finally filled.

Schneider held the same position with the Seahawks from 2010-20. Bringing Schneider to the coaching staff is stepping a bit out of the range of what the 49ers usually do with coaching moves. Schneider is vastly experienced with more than 12 years of coaching in the NFL. Usually the 49ers like to go with the younger and promising coach.

But for this position, there was no better idea than hiring an experienced coach as the special teams coordinator. The 49ers desperately needed someone with tenure to take over the vacancy that Richard Hightower left. Last season, the special teams was abysmal for the 49ers. Hightower was an absolute mess. The special teams factored into multiple losses for the team last season, which is completely unacceptable.

Schneider is surely an upgrade and the 49ers should instantly feel better in the special teams department.

Here is the full background on Schneider courtesy of the 49ers:

"From 2010-20, Schneider was the special teams coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. He joined Seattle following one season (2009) as special teams coordinator at the University of Southern California. He first entered the NFL as the special teams coordinator of the Oakland Raiders (2007-08).

Prior to his time in Oakland, Schneider worked as a special teams/tight ends coach at Iowa State University (2006) after three seasons (2003-05) as a special teams/linebackers/safeties coach at UCLA. He began his coaching career as a special teams graduate assistant from 1994-96 at Colorado State University and was later promoted to the school’s special teams coordinator/tight ends coach where he spent six seasons (1997-2002).

A native of Arvada, CO, Schneider played linebacker at Colorado State, starting three seasons and earning First-Team All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 1993. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social science from Colorado State in 1994."